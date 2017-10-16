Watch Louisville Women Belly Flop Into Warm Down (Video)

There was certainly a lot of excitement in the competition pool this weekend in Lewisville at the 2017 SMU Classic as many top times were put up in what is usually a sluggish and training heavy part of the collegiate season. However, arguably the main event occurred not in the competition pool, but the warm down pool.

Louisville women’s team captain Mallory Comerford informed SwimSwam that it was a tradition on the team to belly flop into their last warm down of the meet at the SMU Classic, and the whole squad indeed followed suit. Watch as the women give their best efforts not off the blocks, but off the side.