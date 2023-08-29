WATCH: Leon Marchand Races Arizona State Women’s Lacrosse Player In A 50 Free

Have you ever wondered how it would look if a world-class swimmer was put up against a non-swimmer? Arizona State senior women’s lacrosse player Bella Gaspar understands what it’s like. On Saturday, she got to experience the speed of world record holder and five-time world champion Leon Marchand firsthand by racing him head-to-head three times.

Gaspar, who runs a YouTube channel with her twin sister Gigi, dueled with Marchand, a junior at ASU, in three different races. The first one was a flat-out 50-yard freestyle, the second one was a race where Marchand did a 50 and Gaspar did a 25, and the third one was a 25 free where Marchand could only jump in when Gaspar was halfway finished. In each of their races, they jumped in from the ground and not off the blocks.

Marchand won the first race handily, finishing his race when Gaspar was turning at the 25-yard mark. When hand-timing the race, we recorded a time of 22.68 for Marchand and a 43.80 for Gaspar (probably better than what I could do tbh). Gaspar won the second race, swimming her 25 in 18.58 while Marchand recorded a 24.46 in his 50. Marchand was victorious in the tiebreaker race, beating Gaspar with his underwaters and going 9.50 while Gaspar went 16.64.

In the video, Gaspar said that racing Marchand was “the most humbling thing that [she’s] ever done.” She also joked that Marchand was “part-fish”, and said that it was okay losing to him because he also “makes D1 swimmers look silly.”

Although Gaspar did not do well racing against Marchand, she is a very good lacrosse player. As a defender, she started all of ASU’s 19 games during the 2023 NCAA season and led her team in caused turnovers (15). In 2021 and 2022, she was named to the Pac-12 first-team all-conference lacrosse team.

Marchand is coming off of the most successful year of his life. He recently won three gold medals at the 2023 World Championships and was named the best overall male swimmer. He also had one of the greatest NCAA Championship performances ever this March, winning three individual titles and breaking three NCAA records.

Although Marchand did not play lacrosse against Gaspar, he did try his hand at baseball recently, throwing out the first pitch at an Arizona Diamondbacks game last week.