WATCH: Kira Toussaint Tie Her Own World Record in the 50 Meter Backstroke

Swimming this week at a very small Christmas meet in Amsterdam, Dutch swimmer Kira Toussaint matched her own World Record in the 50 meter backstroke.

Watch Race Video of Friday’s swim below:

While the time was exactly the same as her previous World Record, set in the semi-finals of the International Swimming League, the way that Toussaint got there was not the same.

In her swim this week, her stroke count was 9 on the way out and 13 on the way back (excluding her top-arm breakout pulls). In her previous World Record swim in ISL, she swam 11 strokes on the way out and 14 on the way back, for a net three-stroke difference.

That was in part driven by longer underwaters this week – off the start, Toussaint pushed right to the edge of the 15 meter mark, and off the turn she was just-past the halfway mark. In her previous World Record swim, she came up about a meter short of the 15 meter line off the start, though she was at about the same spot after the turn.

She was a little longer into her turn this week than she was in the ISL, but it almost looks like in her ISL turn she was a little rushed on taking advantage of that one freestyle pull that backstrokers get through their turns, so the length may have been to her advantage.

Watch Toussaint’s World Record in the ISL semi-final below: