Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Full Replay of 2019 International Swimming League Meet in Budapest

The 4th installment of the 2019 International Swimming League’s debut season is now live in full replay format on YouTube.

The event, held in Budapest, Hungary, was the second of the league’s “Group B” featuring the London Roar, LA Current, Iron, and New York Breakers. The Budapest crowd turned out for its hometown team, as it always does, led by Hungarian superstar Katinka Hosszu.

While the league didn’t release official attendance statistics for the season, the Duna Arena, which was the season’s largest venue at 5,000 seats, looked at about 90% capacity for the event.

Hosszu, appropriately, was named the meet MVP in her home pool. Along with her teammate Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who won the women’s skins race, Iron was able to jump LA Current for 2nd place at the meet and give themselves a shot at making the Las Vegas final after finishing 3rd a week earlier in Dallas. That didn’t ultimately come true, but Iron’s runner-up finish in Budapest was the only thing that kept the team battles in the upcoming “derby” meets even moderately interesting.

Final Standings, Budapest Stop of the ISL:

  1. London Roar – 505.5
  2. Iron – 425.0
  3. LA Current – 408.0
  4. New York Breakers – 292.5

The biggest story of the meet, though, was that it saw the first broken World Record in ISL history when breakout performer Minna Atherton swam a 54.89 to win the women’s 100 back on day 2 of the meet.

After some unclarity about whether or not FINA would recognize World Records set at ISL competitions, they ultimately accepted all 3 that were broken (including Caeleb Dressel’s 50 free and Daiya Seto’s 400 IM in Las Vegas).

Budapest 2o19 ISL Day 1 Full Match Video:

Budapest 2019 ISL Day 2 Full Match Video:

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
swimfan210_

#tbt to watching this live and feeling overexcited…honestly that was my first time watching a WR live

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
32 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!