WATCH: Full Replay of 2019 International Swimming League Meet in Budapest

The 4th installment of the 2019 International Swimming League’s debut season is now live in full replay format on YouTube.

The event, held in Budapest, Hungary, was the second of the league’s “Group B” featuring the London Roar, LA Current, Iron, and New York Breakers. The Budapest crowd turned out for its hometown team, as it always does, led by Hungarian superstar Katinka Hosszu.

While the league didn’t release official attendance statistics for the season, the Duna Arena, which was the season’s largest venue at 5,000 seats, looked at about 90% capacity for the event.

Hosszu, appropriately, was named the meet MVP in her home pool. Along with her teammate Ranomi Kromowidjojo, who won the women’s skins race, Iron was able to jump LA Current for 2nd place at the meet and give themselves a shot at making the Las Vegas final after finishing 3rd a week earlier in Dallas. That didn’t ultimately come true, but Iron’s runner-up finish in Budapest was the only thing that kept the team battles in the upcoming “derby” meets even moderately interesting.

Final Standings, Budapest Stop of the ISL:

London Roar – 505.5 Iron – 425.0 LA Current – 408.0 New York Breakers – 292.5

The biggest story of the meet, though, was that it saw the first broken World Record in ISL history when breakout performer Minna Atherton swam a 54.89 to win the women’s 100 back on day 2 of the meet.

After some unclarity about whether or not FINA would recognize World Records set at ISL competitions, they ultimately accepted all 3 that were broken (including Caeleb Dressel’s 50 free and Daiya Seto’s 400 IM in Las Vegas).

Budapest 2o19 ISL Day 1 Full Match Video:

Budapest 2019 ISL Day 2 Full Match Video: