Watch Cameron Van Der Burgh Win Gold In One Of His Last Races Ever

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

SCM (25m)

Live Results (Omega)

In his most recent race before announcing his impending retirement, South African Olympic gold medalist Cameron van der Burgh showed the world why he’s been on top for so long. The 30-year-old busted out a new Championship Record tonight in the men’s 100m breaststroke final in Hangzhou, winning gold in a mark of 56.01.

After posting 56.90 in yesterday’s semi-finals to be positioned 6th headed into tonight’s final, the seasoned racing veteran produced splits of 25.91/30.10 to clock that a gold-worthy 56.01, his 3rd fastest time ever and his quickest since the 2009 supersuit era.

He needed that speed tonight, as Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich was breathing down the South African’s neck, touching just .09 behind in 56.10 for silver. Behind the pair was Japan’s Pan Pacs champion Yasuhiro Koseki, registering a mark of 56.13 to touch only .12 out of gold.

Post-race, the World Champion Olympic Champion and ambassador for swimming worldwide announced he would be retiring after his 50m breaststroke race here in Hangzhou.