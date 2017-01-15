Watch: Binghamton University Swimming and Diving Training Trip Video

Video Courtesy Katie Chung Youtube.

The Binghamton University Bearcats spent their winter break in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and their training trip video showcases the quintessential training trip experience. The video is equal parts fun and grind, with shots of sand sculptures, ocean acrobatics, and beach volleyball interlaid with underwater shots of grueling practices.

In their first meet back from break yesterday, the Binghamton men outswam St. Bonaventure 166.5-133.5, while the women fell 165-133. The Bearcat men now have a 5-1 dual record, while the women are 4-3.

The women’s team is back in action next Saturday, January 21 when they host New Hampshire. Both teams will travel to Marist on January 28.