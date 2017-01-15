West Virginia Sweeps TCU On Senior Day

West Virginia vs TCU

Full Results

Hosted by TCU

Saturday, January 14th

25 yards

Men: West Virginia 194, TCU 106

Women: West Virginia 210, TCU 90

The West Virginia men and women both cruised to big wins over TCU at home on Saturday, sending their seniors out on a high note as it was Senior Day for the Mountaineers, marking their last home dual of the season.

Women

The women won by a dominant score of 210-90, winning 15 of 16 events and earning four 1-2-3 finishes. It was their first win over TCU since they joined the Big 12 Conference in 2012.

Senior Emma Skelley and freshman Morgan Bullock were their top performers, claiming three individual events apiece. Skelley won the 200, 500 and 1000 freestyle, while Bullock took the top spot in the 100 fly, 200 fly and 200 IM.

Along with those two, three others picked up two wins. Junior Amelie Currat came out on top in the 50 free and 200 back, and sophomores Emma Harris (100 breast, 200 breast) and Julia Calcut (1 meter dive, 3 meter dive) picked up two victories as well.

Micaela Roemer picked up TCU’s only win of the night, winning the 100 free in a 1-2 finish with teammate Claire Munster. Another highlight was Elise Forzley earning two runner-up finishes in the 200 back and 200 IM.

Harris, Currat and Bullock also added relay wins, as West Virginia started the meet off with a close win in the 200 medley relay, concluding with a five second triumph in the 400 free relay.

Men

The Mountaineer men were also fairly dominant over TCU, winning 10 of 16 events including five 1-2-3 finishes.

Sophomore Merwane Elmerini earned two wins for West Virginia in the 50 free and 100 free, as did junior diver Alex Obendorf.

Other than that, WVU’s wins were widespread throughout the team, with emphatic victories coming from James Koval in the 1000 free, Ryan Kelly in the 200 free, and Jack Frazier in the 100 fly.

Despite the loss, there were many bright spots for TCU in this matchup, with freshman Radu Duican being the top performer. He won both the 100 and 200 backstroke events, and also led off the TCU medley relay that started the meet off with a tight victory.

Tommy Thach led a 1-2-3 finish for the Horned Frogs in the 200 IM, and John Remetta combined with Migs Martin for a 1-2 finish in the 200 breast. 200 IM runner-up Carlos Hunnicutt also earned an individual win in the 200 fly.

After TCU opened with the medley relay win, WVU closed strong with a 1-2 finish in the 400 free relay.

Press Releases

West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University swimming and diving sent its seniors out in style with a pair of dominating wins over TCU on Saturday at the WVU Natatorium.

The women earned a 210-90 victory, their first dual meet win over a Big 12 foe since WVU joined the conference in 2012-13. The men were equally as dominant, posting a 194-106 win for their fourth consecutive victory over the Horned Frogs.

The women won 15 of 16 events and the men claimed 10 wins. The men finished 1-2-3 in five events and the women earned four 1-2-3 finishes. Three of the men’s five 1-2-3 finishes also saw the Mountaineers claim the top four places.

“I’m very proud of the teams’ total effort today,” WVU coach Vic Riggs said. “I think the biggest difference this week was we had very strong swims from top to bottom in almost every event. The energy on the deck was amazing before and during the meet and one of the most exciting meets we’ve had at home in a while. It has been several years since both teams won together in a dual meet and to have it on senior day makes it very special.”

The day began in a big way on springboard, where the divers won each event and tallied two 1-2-3-4-5 finishes, a 1-2-3 finish and a 1-2 finish. The men claimed the top four spots on both events. Proietto won both boards, with a 355.50 on 1-meter and a 351.05 on 3-meter. Junior Alex Obendorf was second on both events, thanks to a 330.30 on 1-meter and a 349.15 on 3-meter.

For the women, Calcut swept the events courtesy of a 291.70 on 1-meter and a 302.70 on 3-meter. Sophomore Madelyn Woods placed second in both events, with a 276.00 on 1-meter and a 280.60 on 3-meter. West Virginia added a third-place finish on 3-meter thanks to sophomore Averly Hobbs ’ 280.50.

“It was a big day for the divers, and I’m very proud of all of them,” WVU diving coach Michael Grapner said. “Their confidence continues to rise and so do their scores. Both the men and women came to compete today. Mike Proietto is a competitor, he really stepped up today with two big wins. I’m really happy for the rest of the men as well, now they all have their NCAA Zone scores for the meet in March. On the women’s side, Julia was very consistent on both boards. Three of the women have their Zone score. (Freshman) Brooke Zedar continues to improve each week. The women did a great job to help the team defeat the Horned Frogs.”

Following WVU’s four wins on springboard, the attention turned to the swimming events and the 200 medley relay. The women got off to a strong start with a victory in 1:47.53 thanks to sophomore Maggie Miller , Harris and freshmen Julia Miranda and Julia Nilton . West Virginia also added a third-place finish. The men placed second and third, with times of 1:33.75 and 1:34.05.

Individual events began with the 1,000 freestyle, where the Mountaineers won both events. Junior James Koval led a 1-2-3 finish for the men with a 9:31.24, the fourth-fastest time in the event in school history. For the women, Skelley’s 10:15.57 earned her first win of the day and fueled a 1-2 finish for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers continued their strong start in the 200 freestyle, where the men placed first and second and the women first and third. Freshman Ryan Kelly posted a 1:40.81 to win by nearly two seconds and Skelley won her second consecutive race with a 1:53.26, winning by 2.33 seconds.

The WVU women earned their first 1-2-3 finish in the 100 backstroke, as Miranda touched the wall in 55.82 to win the event. Currat (56.47) was second and Miller (57.40) placed third.

Harris earned her first individual win with a 1:06.29 in the 100 breaststroke. Sophomore Jake Armstrong led a 1-2 finish for the men with a 58.21 to earn the win. As the top four finishers all finished within 0.26 seconds.

Bullock’s first win came in the 200 butterfly as the women claimed the top three finishes. Bullock’s 2:04.75 came in ahead of sophomore Morgan Carr ’s 2:06.84 and senior Mackenzie Braden ’s third-place finish of 2:07.92.

The women wrapped up the first session of racing with their third 1-2-3 finish in four events in the 50 freestyle. Currat’s 24.43 led the way, ahead of Nilton (24.54) and sophomore Sam Hall (24.90). The men placed first and second in the event, thanks to El Merini’s first win in 20.73 and sophomore Drew Damich ’s second-place finish in 21.03.

“We discussed coming out and dominating the first session and I think we did that and more,” Riggs said. “Having the women win the first relay was huge for them. After the relays we then went on to win 10 of the next 12 events with 1-2-3 sweeps in the men’s 1,000, with James swimming a season-best time of 9:31.24, the women’s 100 back, with Julia Miranda swimming a season-best time of 55.82, the women’s 200 fly with Morgan Bullock having a strong swim, the women’s 50 free with Amelia having an in-season best time. We also had four events that we went 1-2 in, which helped us end the session with a solid lead.”

Following a brief break, competition resumed with the 100 freestyle, where the men rolled to a 1-2-3-4 finish. El Merini touched the wall in first place with a 45.83, followed by Damich (46.68) and freshmen Sam Neaveill (47.58) and Matthew Marsh (48.17).

The women followed with a win in the 200 backstroke, with Currat earning her second win of the day with a 2:01.96. The women added another win in the following event, thanks to Harris’ 2:19.69 in the 200 breaststroke.

Skelley scored her third win of the day in the 500 freestyle, thanks to a 5:02.81. The men followed with a 500 win of their own, courtesy of freshman Trayton Saladin , who touched the wall in 4:39.57.

The Mountaineers closed out the middle group of races with wins in the 100 butterfly. The men went 1-2-3 and the women finished first and second. Freshman Jack Frazier led the men with a 50.69, finishing ahead of senior Austin Green (51.23) and freshman Gabe Swardson (51.64). For the women, Bullock’s 56.53 won the event, ahead of Miranda’s 56.61.

“The divers did a great job today and really helped us secure the meet at the end of the middle session,” Riggs added. “During the middle session we discussed keeping focused and finishing the job before the second break. Our women did a great job by winning four of the five events, with Amelie in the 200 back, Emma Harris in the 200 breast, Emma Skelley in the 500 free and Morgan Bullock in the 100 fly. On the men’s side we knew TCU would have a strong session and they did, but having Merwane, Trayton and Jack win the 100 free, 500 free and 100 fly, respectfully, was enough to answer their very good session.”

The women closed the day with a pair of wins, in the 200 individual medley and the 400 freestyle relay. Bullock earned her final win with a 2:09.33 in the 200 individual medley. In the relay, a 3:33.38 was good for the win from Currat, Miranda, Nilton and Bullock.

The men finished with a 1-2 finish in the 400 freestyle relay. Damich, Neaveill, Saladin and El Marini touched the wall in 3:06.41 to win, ahead of WVU’s second relay team, which finished in 3:09.91.

“Our last session was strong as well and winning both relays was a great way to finish the meet,” Riggs concluded. “Overall it was one of the strongest team performances for both teams from start to finish this season.”

Up next, the West Virginia women continues Big 12 action at Iowa State on Jan. 21, at noon ET. The men and women return to the road for a pair of races at Bucknell and Villanova in two weeks. WVU faces Bucknell on Friday, Jan. 27, at 6 p.m. ET, before traveling to Villanova the following day for a 1 p.m. ET matchup.

