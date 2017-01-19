WATCH: Akron Swim&Dive Boogie Wonderland Lip Dub

So far we’ve seen countless of training trip videos, which will make this video by Akron University Swim & Dive that much more refreshing. It’s not a training trip video, but it is a complete lip dub of the song “Boogie Wonderland” by Earth, Wind, & Fire.

This video features the team in both the pool and weight room. Throw in some cool ‘star’ video effects and some dramatic antics of the team, and you’ve got yourself a solid three minutes and 23 seconds of entertainment.

The Akron University women started off the season strong with several meet records at the Tom Stubs Relays meet. In October they defeated Ball State 208-89 before losing to the University of Buffalo in early November.

Towards the end of November, the ladies picked things up to capture their second straight Magnus Cup victory. They won by a dominating 354 points, taking down second place finisher Duguesne University and third place finishers Xavier University.

Their final meet before the break was the 2016 Zippy Invitational where they managed to secure another win, bettering the University of Buffalo and the University of Toledo.

Coming back from the break, the Akron Zips once again defeated Toledo with 175 points to their 87. This coming weekend they’ll be back in action against Miami (Ohio).