Reggie Miller Wants To Meet His Olympic Hero Lilly King At Pacers Game

Indiana Hoosier Lilly King made a major name for herself both in and out of the pool at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. In addition to nailing an individual gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke in Olympic record-setting fashion, she also struck gold as a critical member of the American women’s 4x100m medley relay squad.

Transcending her aquatic feats, however, were the out-of-pool antics King pointed at Russian competitor Yulia Efimova, stemming from the fact Efimova was granted permission to compete at the Olympic Games at the 11th hour. Efimova had been previously banned due to doping violations, the breastroking specialist’s 2nd run-in with a doping-related ban.

King especially gained fame around the world for her notorious finger-wage, the epitome of her belief that ‘drug cheats’ have no place in Olympic sport. Taking notice was another notable athlete from the state of Indiana, former professional basketball player Reggie Miller. The retired Indiana Pacer, who now provides basketball commentary for TV network TNT, called out to his Twitter and Instagram followers this week, saying he was on a quest to meet his Olympic Hero, Lilly King.

Can my Hoosier faithful tell @_king_lil to check out my Instagram page? I'm looking to meet my Olympic Hero.. She has tickets waiting.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) January 18, 2017

@ReggieMillerTNT Welcome to my world! I'm definitely coming if they let me! — Lilly King (@_king_lil) January 18, 2017

Can my Hoosier faithful please get in touch with my Olympic Hero Lilly King @_king_lil, I said on the Dan Patrick Show that I wanted to met her after the Olympics, please let her know I have 2 tickets for Monday's Jan 23rd Knicks vs Pacers game.. Please contact David Benner from the Pacers office.. A photo posted by Reggie Miller (@reggiemillertnt) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:11am PST

51-year-old Miller hopes that King can make it to the Pacers-Knicks game next Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, which King has said she would indeed be attending. VigilantSports.com confirmed this afternoon that, despite being offered a pair of tickets by Miller, King will be purchasing her own in order to be compliant with NCAA compliance regulations. Such is the college athlete life.