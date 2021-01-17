Wash. State’s Larson Hits 22.70 50 FR, 1 of 5 Pool Records in Dual with Utah

Washington State vs Utah

Friday, January 15th, 2020

Gibb Pool, Pullman, WA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results

Team Scores

Utah – 140 Washington State – 118

The Utah Utes traveled to Pullman, WA to face off against conference opponent Washington State on Friday, January 15th. The Utes and Cougars each had 7 event wins apiece, but Utah won both relays, giving them an edge. In the process, the Gibb Pool record book was rewritten, with 5 pool records falling. 3 records came at the hands of the Utes, and the other 2 were broken by Washington State swimmers.

Utah kicked off the meet with a pool record in the 200 medley relay. Emma Broome (25.51), Sadie Edwards (28.86), Emma Lawless (24.28), and Madeline Woznick (22.55) combined for a 1:41.20, marking the first of four pool records that would fall at the meet.

After leading off that record-breaking relay, Emma Broome went on to break the pool record in the 100 back. Broome swam a 54.37, edging out teammate Audrey Reimer (54.78). Broome came in .14 seconds under the previous pool record, which was held by Washington State’s Emily Cook from 2018.

Emma Lawless went on to win the 100 fly, clocking a 54.98. Broome was right behind, touching 2nd with a 55.33. Lawless and Madeline Woznick were also members of the winning 400 free relay. Woznick led the Utes off with a 50.77, with Kayla Miller splitting 51.56 on the 2nd leg, Lawless 51.40 on the 3rd, and Audrey Reimer anchoring in 50.60. The squad finished in 3:24.33, crushing the previous pool record of 3:25.66, which was swum by UCLA in 2014.

Washington State senior Chloe Larson also took part in the record-breaking party. Larson put on a show in the 50 free, finishing in 22.70, well ahead of the runner-up, Woznick, who touched in 23.23. With a personal best of 22.63, Larson nearly posted a personal record. She did, however, blow away the previous pool record in the event, which was a 23.04 from Taylor Ruck during her freshman campaign at Stanford.

Larson went on to win the 100 free as well, swimming a 50.21 to again beat out Woznick (50.67). She led off the Washington State 400 free relay in 50.45, and anchored the 200 medley relay in a field-leading 22.40.

Taylor McCoy, a Washington State senior, won the 200 IM with a 2:02.31, breaking the pool record of 2:02.62. She also placed 4th in the 100 back with a 55.93, close to her lifetime best of 55.45.

Cougar Michee Van Rooyen posted a pair of dominant wins. Van Rooyen kicked off her meet with a 1:50.64 to win the 200 free, getting her hand on the wall first by over 4 seconds. She was also just off her personal best of 1:49.38. In the 500 free, Michee went on to clock a 4:55.54, besting the field by over 8 seconds. She also provided a 51.19 split on the 2nd leg of the Cougar 400 free relay, marking Washington State’s 2nd-fastest split, only behind Larson’s lead-off.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH:

PULLMAN, Wash.- The Utah swim and dive team began the weekend with the women’s swim team breaking three pool records at Washington State en route to defeating the Cougars 140-118 in the first dual meet of the season. Meanwhile in Los Angeles at the UCLA Diving Invitational, Tony Chen continued his winning streak after claiming the 3m title.

“Just so proud of the girls and the way they competed tonight” said head coach Joe Dykstra . “We came up here and raced with a shorthanded roster, traveled all day right before the meet, but still managed to put up a few best times and broke three WSU pool records. I couldn’t be prouder of the resiliency of this group.”

Utah took first and second in the 1000 free with Sara McClendon finishing with a time of 10:11.40 for the win and Cameron Daniell following with a time of 10:16.22. Next in the 200 free, Taylor Kabacy placed second (1:54.93) and Amber Gardner followed in third (1:55.15), while Mandy Gebhart rounded out the Utes in fourth (1:56.86).

Charity Pittard won the 100 breast (1:03.23) and took second in the 200 breast (2:17.52). Lawless won the 100 fly (54.98) and Broome followed close behind in second (55.33). Reimer took home the 200 back (1:57.36) and Lawless won the 100 fly (54.98).

Behind Broome’s record time in the 100 back were Reimer (54.78) in second place and Lawless (55.53) in third. Woznick and Miller posted second and third place finishes, respectively, in both the 50 free and 100 free.

For full results from the dual meet between Utah and Washington State, click here (PDF).

PRESS RELEASE – WASHINGTON STATE:

PULLMAN, Wash (Jan. 15, 2021) – Washington State Women’s Swimming claimed seven races including a record-setting win by senior Chloe Larson in the Cougars 140-118 defeat to Utah in the Pac-12 Conference opener Friday evening at Gibb Pool.

The Cougars (2-1) received a pair of wins for Michee Van Rooyen in the 200 Free and 500 Free while Larson posted wins in the 50 Free and 100 Free. Larson, a senior from Rapid City, S.D., put her name atop the Gibb Pool record book with a 22.70 time to win the 50 free, breaking Canadian Olympian Taylor Ruck’s mark she set while competing for Stanford in 2018.

Washington State also received wins from freshman Kiana Swain in the 200 Fly, senior Mackenzie Duarte in the 200 Breast and senior Taylor McCoy in the 200 IM. Van Rooyen and Larson each tied for the meet-high in points scored with (18) while Swain’s win was the eighth-fastest 200 fly time in program-history (2:03.74).

The Cougars will head to Seattle U next Saturday before returning home to host Idaho Jan. 29.