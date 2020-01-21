Walker, Hopkin Headline SEC Weekly Awards

Courtesy: SEC

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Benjamin Walker, Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s Benjamin Walker, a senior from The Woodlands, Texas, set an LSU Natatorium record in the 200 breaststroke and earned three victories on the day in the Aggies’ win over the Tigers. Walker posted NCAA B-cut times in his wins in the 200 breaststroke (1:56.72) and the 400 IM (3:51.25). He also touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (54.32) and was a part of the first-place 200 medley relay.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Anton Down-Jenkins, South Carolina

South Carolina’s Anton Down-Jenkins, a sophomore from Wellington, New Zealand, swept the springboard events against Georgia Tech. Down-Jenkins recorded a final score of 380.18 in the 1-meter, 70 points ahead of the runner-up, and a final score of 428.95 on the 3-meter, 40 points over the next diver.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Brooks Curry, LSU

LSU’s Brooks Curry, a freshman from Atlanta, Ga., registered six top-five finishes against Florida State and Texas A&M. Against the Seminoles, Curry took first place in the 200 free (1:36.70), second in the 100 free (44.56) and fourth in the 50 free (20.45) and swam the final leg of the first-place 200 free relay. Against the Aggies, he placed second in the 50 free (20.24) and the 200 free (1:37.31) and third in the 100 free (45.29).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Anna Hopkin, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Anna Hopkin, a senior from Preston, England, won two individual events and was a part of a winning relay in the Razorbacks’ tri-meet wins over Oklahoma Baptist and Drury. Hopkin set two pool records with her NCAA A-cut time in the 50 free (21.58) and her NCAA B-cut time in the 100 free (47.40). She also swam the second leg of the 400 free relay that took the gold with a final time of 3:27.81 (49.04).

Women’s Diver of the Week: Aimee Wilson, LSU

LSU’s Aimee Wilson, a sophomore from Calgary, Canada, won both diving events in the win over Florida State with a final score of 288.08 in the 1-meter and a 337.95 on the 3-meter. Against No. 19 Texas A&M, Wilson placed first in the 1-meter with a score of 300.08 and second in the 3-meter with a score of 310.80.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Katarina Milutinovich, LSU

LSU’s Katarina Milutinovich, a freshman from Moscow, Russia, registered five individual podium finishes last week. In the win over Florida State, Milutinovich placed first in the 200 free (1:48.17) and second in the 50 free (23.41) and 100 free (50.56). She was also on the winning 200 free relay (1:31.69). Against No. 19 Texas A&M, Milutinovich came in second in the 100 free (51.31) and 200 free (1:49.22). She was also fourth in the 50 free (23.59) and a member of the runner-up 400 free relay (3:26.97).