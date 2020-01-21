Nitro Looking To Build Third 50-Meter Pool In Austin, TX Area

Nitro Swimming is in the process of adding a third Olympic-sized swimming pool and complex to its program, with extra deck space to host larger meets.

Coach Mike Koleber confirmed the news to SwimSwam, though he said Nitro hasn’t decided on a specific location yet.

“We have our project team set and are into the design phase,” Koleber said. “A lot can happen between now and then, so you never want to be too sure or overconfident.”

The vision for the pool, Koleber says, is to build an indoor 50-meter pool that can also be set up with 24 short course yards lanes. The complex would also include an 8-lane, 25-yard pool for swim lessons, more deck space and a dedicated dryland area, plus more office and meeting space for club staff. The pool would be able to host larger meets, somewhere in the 400-500 swimmer range per session.

Nitro has only been around for a little more than 13 years – Koleber and his wife Tracy formed the club in the summer of 2006. They moved into their Cedar Park pool in 2007, and added a second location in Bee Cave in 2011, per the team’s website. Cedar Park is just north of Austin and Bee Cave just west. Nitro is looking to position the new pool to the south of the state capital city.