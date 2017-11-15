Volkers Allowed To Keep Passport, Travel While Charges Proceed

Australian swim coach Scott Volkers has been allowed to keep his passport and travel for coaching while ‘indecent treatment of a child’ charges proceed against him.

Volkers was a well-known coach in Australia until 2010, coaching some of the nation’s top talents. But several former swimmers accused Volkers of sexual abuse, and though authorities didn’t find enough evidence to bring criminal charges against Volkers, he was banned by Swimming Australia from coaching children under 16.

In 2011, Volkers moved to South America, where he continues to coach. When he was set to accompany the Brazilian team to the Pan Pacific Championships, Australia made clear it would refuse him credentials to the meet. Volkers was also denied credentials for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Volkers was living back in Australia this fall when he was arrested just last month on five counts of indecent treatment of a child. Volkers was granted bail and denies all charges. While the legal case is still proceeding against him, a court modified the conditions of his bail this week, allowing the 59-year-old to travel to South Africa for coaching consulting next month.

The magistrate in the case said that Volkers has previously traveled without missing a court appearance, and is not considered a flight risk. His case moves forward on November 27, but Volkers is not required to be in attendance at that hearing, according to ABC.net.au.