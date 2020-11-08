VMI Swim Teams Defeat WVU Tech on Road

VMI vs WVU Tech

November 7, 2020

Beckley, West Virginia

YMCA of Southern West Virginia

SCM (25m)

Courtesy: VMI Athletics

BECKLEY, W. Va. – The VMI men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams defeated West Virginia Institute of Technology Saturday in a dual meet held at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia. The Keydet men won 210-51 while the women defeated the Golden Bears 203-37. Each event is in short course meters.

Junior Sophie Svoboda won the women’s 50 freestyle in 28.72 and the 200 breast in 2:55.91. Freshman Jillian Maher captured victories in the 100 (1:05.96) and 400 (5:06.95) free while Izzy DeCosta won the 100 back in 1:14.34 and 200 back in 2:41.22. Sarah Liebenow was first in the 800 free in 10:53.35, Anne Bowles won the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.65, Holly Hein won the 200 fly in 3:39.32 and Ruki Sarkari finished first in the 100 fly in 1:19.82.

The 200 medley relay team of DeCosta, Bowles, Sarkari and Svoboda won in 2:16.50 and Svoboda, Kate Taylor, DeCosta and Maher teamed up to win the 200 free relay in 2:01.16. Svoboda, Liebenow, DeCosta and Maher won the 400 freestyle relay in 4:33.38.

Sophomore Jack Sheehan earned victories in the men’s 100 breast in 1:08.08, the 200 breast in 2:34.37 and 200 IM in 2:15.86. Zach Emerson was first in the 50 free (24.44) and 200 back (2:23.88) while Connor Doyle captured the 200 free in 2:01.08. Conner Jorgensen outlasted Emerson to win the 100 back in 1:05.71, Collin Marks won the 400 free (4:19.31) and Thomas Muldowney earned the win in the 100 fly (1:01.51).

Emerson, Sheehan, Muldowney and Chino Vera won the 200 medley relay and Anno Kong, Doyle, Sheehan and Vera finished the 200 free in 1:41.03 to win. Emerson, Marks, Doyle and Vera won the 400 free relay in 3:46.77.

VMI closes out the fall season next Saturday at UMBC at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: WVU Tech Athletics

WVU Tech women’s and men’s swimming hosted NCAA DI Virginia Military Institute Saturday in Beckley. The Golden Bears also participated in virtual meets against Centre College and Bethel University.

Words from head coach William Hughes regarding Saturday’s action:

Despite being outnumbered, WVU Tech Swimming improved in individual events against VMI. Four Golden Bears took first place finishes in the combination dual/virtual meet.

In the dual meet vs VMI, sophomore women’s captain Andrea Segovia recorded a first place finish in the 200 Freestyle (2:22.92), and had two second place finishes in 100 Free and 100 Breast.

Junior men’s Captain Pau Eslava took first place in the 200 Fly (2:14.27) marking his second National “B” Cut of the season. Eslava also recorded third and fourth place finishes.

Freshman Refiloe Mashao took first place in the 800 Free with a time of 9:06.56, a second place finish in the 400 Free (4:25.14) and was fifth in the 100 Free (58.94).

Fellow freshman Guillermo Usechi made a personal best in his 100 Freestyle event taking first place with 55.20. He also earned third and fourth place finishes in 50 Free and 100 Breast.

Women’s co-captain sophomore Brenna Emery made a significant time cut in her quest for a national cut by dropping nearly three seconds in her 100 Back event (1:14.65).

Freshmen Richard Sahennie, Madison Udy and Makayla Udy showed significant improvement as they helped their relay teams to third and fourth place finishes.

The Golden Bears will be off until the Spring semester when they return to the pool on January 9 at Salem University.