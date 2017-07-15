Vlad Morozov Cranks Out 21.84 50 Free In Practice

Russia’s Vladimir Morozov posted a video on Instagram this morning of him doing a 50 free in practice. The caption reads “Feeling good with a 21.84 this morning. #madwave #roadtobudapest”. There’s no need to begin the debate about a fast stopwatch or anything like that, because the swim was done with touch pads in place.

Check out the video below, via Morozov (v1adm) on Instagram:

Morozov is currently ranked 2nd in the world this year in 21.44, his fastest ever. He trails only Great Britain’s Ben Proud (21.32). He did say earlier this year his focus would be more centered around the 50 this year, noting past years he has primarily focused on the 100 and it hasn’t worked out.

That switch of focus seems to be paying dividends, as that 21.84 is actually faster than he went in the Olympic semi-finals (21.88) where he missed making the top 8, and his 100m season-best of 48.28 is only 0.02 slower than he was in Rio.