University Of Tampa Announces 21 New Swimmers For 2017-18 Season

The University of Tampa’s Men’s and Women’s swimming programs will bring in a stellar, well-rounded class of 21 new student-athletes for the 2017-2018 NCAA season.

The women’s team will look to continue the upward movement within both the Sunshine State Conference (2nd place in 2017) and NCAA Championships (29th place in 2017). Led by the freestyling trio of Hana van Loock (who represented Germany in the 2015 European Games), Maureen Moore, and Gabby Gauntt, the incoming class bolsters 11 new women, each of which possess the potential to score in the A-finals at the conference level immediately. Head coach Ed Brennan on the women’s class: “We’re excited to bring in a great class of swimmers who will excel in the pool and in the classroom while also building upon the foundation set within the Spartan program.”

The men’s team comes off a 3rd place finish in the Sunshine State Conference and 23rd finish at the NCAA Championships and will bring in 10 new student-athletes. Transfer (and multiple-time NJCAA national champion) Cameron Newton, along with Daniel Jacob, Brady Stabler, and Yannick Smith, will look to help continue the Spartan tradition of strong sprint freestyles, while the entirety of the conference schedule is covered within this class. Jimi Kiner, head coach of the men’s team, had this to say: “Our top sprinter, Martin Hammer, graduating is a definite loss. With that being said, the combination of our existing team, along with this year’s incoming recruiting class and the talent that lies within it, we are looking forward to the future of UT swimming.”

The University of Tampa opens its 2017-2018 season with a home meet versus Rollins College on October 14th.

Women:

Jessica Blanchard (Madison, MS; Sunkist Swim Team)

50Fr: 24.60, 100Br: 1:07.03, 200Br: 2:27.56

Mikal Botha (Pretoria, South Africa; Tuks Aquatic Club)

100Bk: 1:06.72 (LCM), 200Bk: 2:26.14 (LCM), 100Fr: 1:00.50 (LCM)

Sara-Kellett Clark (Tallahassee, FL; Area Tallahassee Aquatic Club)

1000Fr: 10:22.69, 1650Fr: 17:25.57, 500Fr: 5:06.76

Emily Clesen (Northbrook, IL; Glenbrook Aquatics)

100Bk: 57.86, 200Bk: 2:05.39, 200Fr: 1:56.75

Gabrielle Gauntt (Marietta, GA; Swim Atlanta)

100Fr: 52.29, 200Fr: 1:52.30, 500Fr: 5:00.64

Maureen Moore (Riverview, FL; Tampa Bay Aquatics)

200Fr: 1:50.79, 100Fr: 52.41, 50Fr: 24.28

Emily Pfeifer (Newark, DE; Delaware Swim Team)

1650Fr: 17:34.98, 400IM: 4:31.49, 200IM: 2:10.72

Francesca Rusca (Houston, TX; Houston Swim Club)

200Bk: 2:04.48, 100Bk: 58.78, 100Br: 1:07.31

Emily Schlosser (Potomac, MD; Rockville Montgomery Swim Club)

200Bk: 2:06.47, 400IM: 4:36.45, 100Bk: 59.75

Jessie Tobin (Pittsfield, MA; Bluefish Swim Club)

1000Fr: 10:32.01, 500Fr: 5:05.60, 200Fr: 1:55.03

Hana van Loock (Essen, Germany; SG Essen)

100Bk: 1:04.92 (LCM), 50Fr: 26.09 (SCM), 100Fr: 56.03 (SCM)

Men:

Alex Bartosik (Palatine, IL; Palatine Park District Swim Team)

200IM: 1:53.93, 400IM: 4:05.49, 100Br: 59.11

Kellen Broaderick (Miramar Beach, FL; Coast Aquatics)

100Br: 58.93, 100Fl: 52.03, 200Fl: 1:56.11

Thomas Downs (Exeter, United Kingdom; Exeter City Swim Club)

200Fl: 2:04.97 (LCM), 100Fl: 55.95 (LCM), 200Fr: 1:55.27 (SCM)

George Jabbour (San Pedro Sula, Honduras; Delfines Sampedranos)

100Fl: 57.37 (LCM), 100Fr: 54.98 (LCM), 50Fr: 25.00 (LCM)

Daniel Jacob (Rishon Lezion, Israel; Bat Yam Swimming Team)

50Fr: 23.63 (LCM), 100Fr: 51.29 (LCM), 200Fr: 1:58.30 (LCM)

Youssef Khowessah (Alexandria, Egypt; Alexandria Sporting Club)

100Br: 1:06.00 (LCM), 200Br: 2:27.00 (LCM), 50Fr: 24.63 (LCM)

Cameron Newton (Clearwater, FL; Tampa Bay Aquatics/Indian River State College)

200Fr: 1:37.97, 100Fr: 45.34, 200IM: 1:50.00

Andre Richardson (Pleasant Garden, NC; Enfinity Aquatic Club/Barton College)

100Fl: 49.55, 50Fr: 21.38, 100Fr: 47.12

Yannick Smith (Atlanta, GA; Metro Atlanta Aquatic Club)

50Fr: 21.01, 100Fr: 46.00, 200Fr: 1:44.56

Brady Stabler (Auburn, AL; Auburn Aquatics)

200Fl: 1:51.59, 100Fl: 50.26, 100Fr: 46.80

Press Release courtesy of Tampa Athletics.