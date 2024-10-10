Virginia Will Livestream Their SCM Dual Against Florida On Oct. 18

Florida vs. Virginia

October 18, 2024

Aquatic and Rec Center — Charlottesville, VA

Diving: 10 am ET

Swimming: 1 pm ET

The Virginia Cavaliers will livestream their Oct. 18 clash against the Florida Gators. This is one of the biggest early season matchups between powerhouse programs; SwimSwam ranked the Virginia women #1 and the men #11 in the September power rankings, and both Florida’s teams were #4.

This year’s edition of the dual is special for multiple reasons. First, the Virginia women will raise their 2024 NCAA Championship banner before the meet and are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their women’s team.

The meet is also going to be held in short course meters. Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo shared that on a recent SwimSwam podcast, as well as that he’d like to suit up for it. Regardless of whether the teams do suit up, the short course meters of it all adds a level of excitement to an already intriguing meet. Not only is there the prospect of a 100-meter IM, but that event and others will give us a preview of where athletes going to SC Worlds in December are at.

The U.S. announced its roster for the meet last night. Current swimmers who train at UVA headed to the meet are Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, Emma Weber, and Jack Aikins as well as pro Kate Douglass. Future Cavalier Katie Grimes is also on the roster ahead of joining UVA for the second semester as the women aim for a historic five-peat at the 2025 NCAA Championships.

The Virginia women and Florida men won this head-to-head at last year’s duel in yards.

There are two links for this meet, one for the diving and one for the swimming.