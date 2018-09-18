Virginia Tech Set for Four Home Meets in 2018-19

Courtesy: Virginia Tech Athletics

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech swimming and diving head coach Sergio Lopez Miro announces the 2018-19 schedule, featuring an exciting ACC opener to kick off the Hokies season which will see four home meets at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

New to the schedule this season is an ACC/BigTen Challenge hosted by Purdue. The meet will feature top athletes as the two leagues go head-to-head.

In his first season, Lopez Miro, will see his first meet as a Hokie Oct. 13 when Virginia Tech hosts Duke and Florida State. The Hokies will then welcome Penn State and Ohio State to the Christiansburg Aquatic Center Oct. 26-27 to begin their weekend-long contest.

Tech will kick-off November on the road against Notre Dame and Pittsburgh in South Bend and will continue the road swing at the Challenge. The Hokies will close out the fall campaign with a trip to Atlanta for the Georgia Tech Invitational.

The Hokies will gear up the new year, traveling to in-state rival Virginia on Jan. 12 before returning home to host a quad meet against JMU, Cincinnati and George Washington as part of senior and parents’ day Jan. 19.

As the team begins to gear up for ACCs and NCAAs, Virginia Tech will host its Second Annual Technotational during the first weekend in February, presenting athletes with one last opportunity to compete before ACCs begin Feb. 20 for the women and Feb. 27 for the men.