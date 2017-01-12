Virginia Tech Continues Season At Virginia With Two Day Meet

The Virginia Tech swimming and diving team hit the road this weekend to face in-state foe Virginia for a two-day dual meet on Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14. Competition on Friday begins with diving at 2 p.m. while Saturday’s action starts at 12 p.m.

The live stats link is available now on the swimming and diving schedule page on HokieSports.com

The H 2 Okies are coming off a tri-meet with Georgia Tech and Kentucky that was cut short due to snow and poor road conditions. The times and results from the first day will not count. Tech last competed in dual format on Nov. 4-5 when the H 2 Okies faced Pitt and Notre Dame in Pittsburgh.

The H 2 Okies return to the Christiansburg Aquatic Center next weekend, Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, for Senior and Parent’s Weekend. Reka Gyorgy, an Olympian from Hungary, will be eligible to compete for Tech. Her personal bests in the 200 back and 100 free (49.32) would have ranked among the top times in Tech history. Her top time in the 400 IM would have placed fifth at the 2016 NCAA Championships and would have won her the 2016 ACC title at last year’s championship meet.

SCOUTING UVA

The Cavalier men are 2-1 and the women are 3-0 in dual meets this season.

The women’s squad, who have won nine-straight ACC Championships, are currently ranked fifth in the CSCAA coaches poll while the men are slotted at No. 15.

Last season, the H 2 Okies men won their third-straight dual over UVA, 212.5-104.5, after going only 1-26 in the previous 27 meetings.

Okies men won their third-straight dual over UVA, 212.5-104.5, after going only 1-26 in the previous 27 meetings. On the women’s side, UVA is led by senior Leah Smith, an Olympic gold medalist in the 4×200 meter freestyle relay and a bronze medalist in the 400 meter free.

The diving competition between the ‘Hoos and Hokies could be a difference maker in the dual as UVA is led by freshman Bryce Shelton, who earned ACC Diver of the Week honors on Dec. 6 .

News courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics.