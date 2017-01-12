Ohio State Men Resume Season At Cincinnati

Ohio State’s men’s swimming and diving teams are back in the pool this weekend at the University of Cincinnati. OSU will join the Bearcats as well as Kenyon and Oakland for two days of competition; Friday’s portion starts at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday will begin at 11:00 a.m.

There will be no live results for this weekend, however there will be a live stream for both day one and day two.

Event Schedule

Here is the event schedule for this weekend’s meet:

Friday: Saturday:

200 Medley Relay 400 Medley Relay

500 Freestyle 1000 Freestyle

100 Butterfly 200 IM

100 Backstroke 200 Freestyle

100 Freestyle 50 Freestyle

100 Breaststroke 200 Backstroke

400 IM 200 Breaststroke

200 Freestyle Relay 200 Butterfly

400 Freestyle Relay

In the Rankings

Ohio State is sitting pretty in both the College Swimming Coaches’ Association of America poll and the CollegeSwimming.com poll.

In the CSCAA poll the Buckeyes are currently 20th in the nation, and they are joined by three other Big Ten teams. Over at CollegeSwimming.com Ohio State is ranked 18th, along with four other Big Ten teams inside the Top 30.

Last Time Out

The Ohio State men have not taken to the pool as a team since winning the OSU Invite back in November, the seventh time they have won their annual invitational.

OSU took the top spot in a field that included conference foes Iowa and Penn State, as well as Utah, Kentucky, and others.

Colin Zeng was undefeated in all three diving events, while the Buckeye swimmers dominated the relays, winning every single one. Individually, Ching Lim won both the 200 and 400 IM events in a fantastic weekend for the junior.

Top Times

Here are Ohio State’s top individual times through the first half of the season:

50 free- Mossimo Chavez (19.95, 9th in the Big Ten)

100 free- Josh Fleagle (43.02, 4th in the Big Ten)

200 free- Josh Fleagle (1:34.91, 5th in the Big Ten)

500 free- Brayden Seal (4:19.91, 6th in the Big Ten)

1000 free- Brayden Seal (9:15.75, 5th in the Big Ten)

1650 free- Brayden Seal (15:00.32, 6th in the Big Ten)

100 back- Matt McHugh (46.42, 3rd in the Big Ten)

200 back- Thomas Trace (1:43.72, 3rd in the Big Ten)

100 breast- Jack Barone (54.41, 8th in the Big Ten)

200 breast- Brandon Fronczak (1:59.34, 11th in the Big Ten)

100 fly- Matt McHugh (46.78, 3rd in the Big Ten)

200 fly- Ching Lim (1:45.86, 4th in the Big Ten)

200 IM- Ching Lim (1:46.41, 6th in the Big Ten)

400 IM- Ching Lim (3:46.16, 2nd in the Big Ten)

The Story So Far

– Ohio State is a perfect 4-0 in dual meets this season and has a victory at the OSU Invite to its name, making the team undefeated heading into this weekend.

– Back in November, five Buckeyes represented the Big Ten in the inaugural USA College Challenge: Josh Fleagle, Ching Lim, Matt McHugh, and Thomas Trace all swam while Bill Wadley served as a coach on the staff.

– Between the four swimmers they competed in 13 events, with McHugh and Fleagle posted a second place finish in the 4090 freestyle relay.

– Colin Zeng is off to another torrid start, placing first in all 14 individual events at the meets he has competed at this year. Back on Nov. 16 he was named Big Ten Diver of the Week for the first time this season, a number that will surely rise in the coming weeks.

– While Buckeye times litter the top of the charts in the Big Ten, a number of them sit in the Top 20 nationally as well: Lim (400 IM), McHugh (100 back), Seal (1650 freestyle), and Fleagle (100 freestlye).

News courtesy of Ohio State Athletics