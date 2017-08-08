Former Truman State head coach Ed Pretre will join the Villanova coaching staff as an assistant, the school will announce today. Pretre spent the last 6 seasons as the head coach at Division II Truman State, where he’s coached 30 All-Americans. His team has broken 25 school records in that time.
Prior to Truman State, he worked as an assistant at Princeton, Rutgers, and East Carolina (where he worked with men’s only, women’s only, and co-ed teams, respectively). At the latter two of those jobs he served as recruiting coordinator for his teams.
He started coaching in the year 2000 with the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA where he spent 6 season as head coach after graduating from West Virginia. The Fanwood-Scotch Plains girls’ team placed 3rd at the recent YMCA Long Course National Championships and is one of the top YMCA programs in the country.
Truman State’s Women’s NCAA Championship finishes under Pretre:
- 2011-2012: 24th place
- 2012-2013: NTS
- 2013-2014: 26th place
- 2014-2015: 35th place
- 2015-2016: 12th place
- 2016-2017: 31st place
Truman State’s Men’s NCAA Championship finishes under Pretre:
- 2011-2012: NTS
- 2012:2013: NTS
- 2013-2014: NTS
- 2014-2015: 27th
- 2015-2016: NTS
- 2016-2017: 28th
Truman State won 6 NCAA Women’s titles from 2000-2006, and another in 2008.
Villanova, like Truman State, is a co-ed team that competes in the Big East Conference in Division I of the NCAA. The Villanova women have won 4 consecutive Big East titles – they’ve dominated the conference since Louisville left in 2014 to join the ACC.
Assistant Jerod Simek is leading Truman State’s day-to-day activities until a new head coach is named.
2 Comments on "Villanova Hires Ed Pretre As Assistant Coach"
Breastroke Guru
Wow. That definitely leaves Truman St. in a bad spot.