Video: Vertical Kicks And Backflips

This week is Partner Drills week, and today we review the Eiffel Tower drill. This drill is an underwater kicking drill designed for more skilled swimmers to work on all facets of their kicking.

There are three purposes for this drill.

1) improve the strength of your kicks by holding your arms above your head

2) Teach you to engage your upper body in a kicking motion by pressing on your partner’s hands

3) Teach you to hold your upper body still and use it as leverage, singling out the muscles responsible for strong underwater kicks.

The purpose of our partner drills week is to highlight drills for swimmers that can be both entertaining, but also highly difficult. The addition of a teammate in this drill often motivates the weaker swimmer to compete and excel at this drill.

