Video: Teach Your Dog To Swim

Often times the most simple drills can make the biggest difference in your stroke. Even something as simple as sculling can fix your feel for the water and overall technique in your freestyle. Today, we highlight the long dog drill.

This drill is as simple as a freestyle stroke without recovering over the water. Emphasize your sweep with each arm pulling to your hip, then bringing it back up from underwater. This creates resistance and allows for your body to get a better feel for the sweep in your freestyle. Be sure to keep a good kick going to allow for forward momentum.

This can be applied to any level of swimmer. If you are a recreational swimmer just getting in the water, it will help you understand the feeling of a strong freestyle sweep. For more experienced swimmers, it can help you find a feel for the water, often the quickest way to fix feeling bad on race day.

