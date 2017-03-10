Ginny Schranck 4th Sibling to Swim in College; Commits to Truman State

“I chose Truman State because of its strong academics. I decided I want to swim in college because I love the sport and have been inspired by three of my brothers that swam on the collegiate level.

“Everything about the school seemed just right! A fun, hardworking team, supportive coaches, and good academics! Can’t wait to be a Bulldog!!”

Ginny Schrank, an Alton, Illinois native, signed a letter of intent to swim for Truman State University in Kirksville, Missouri, beginning with the 2017-18 season. Schrank is the fourth sibling in her family to swim collegiately; three of her eight her older brothers had successful college careers before her. Stephen and Doug, now an assistant coach at Drury University, swam at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin; Andy competed for Missouri S&T in Rolla, Missouri.

Schranck is a senior at Marquette Catholic High School in Alton. She swims year-round for the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers, and is a YMCA Nationals qualifier. Her best events are breast, fly and IM, and her top SCY times include:

100 breast – 1:08.58

200 breast – 2:24.08

100 fly – 1:02.86

200 IM – 2:16.18

400 IM – 4:50.74

