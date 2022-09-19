Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Vermont Swimming & Diving Announces 10 Newcomers for 2022-23 Season

Courtesy: Vermont Athletics

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont swimming and diving head coach Gerry Cournoyer has announced his incoming class for the 2022-23 season. The class features 10 student-athletes from seven different states across the United States, who will represent the class of 2026 this fall.

“We are thrilled to have another incredibly talented class of athletes joining our program,” said coach Cournoyer. “We feel that each one of them will continue to help our program grow and take another big step forward.”

2022-23 RECRUITING CLASS
Name                          Year                Hometown                             Event
Lily Acker                    First Year         New Hope, Pennsylvania        Breast / IM
Nanna Atake               First Year         Natick, Massachusetts            Diver
Autumn Bullinger        First Year          Ann Arbor, Michigan                Free / Back
Ellie Fazio                   First Year          Wyckoff, New Jersey               Breast / IM
Corissa Freeman        First Year          Hillsdale, New Jersey              Breast / Free / IM / Fly
Abby Miller                  First Year          Fishers, Indiana                       Back / Fly
Natalie Schlemmer     First Year          Lowes Island, Virginia             Breast / Free / IM
Miranda Schuman      First Year          Fairfax, Virginia                       Fly / IM / Breast
Dayle Snively             First Year          Orlando, Florida                      Free
Emma Wainwright      First Year          Vienna, Virginia                       Free / Back

1
