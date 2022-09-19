Vermont Swimming & Diving Announces 10 Newcomers for 2022-23 Season

Courtesy: Vermont Athletics

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont swimming and diving head coach Gerry Cournoyer has announced his incoming class for the 2022-23 season. The class features 10 student-athletes from seven different states across the United States, who will represent the class of 2026 this fall.

“We are thrilled to have another incredibly talented class of athletes joining our program,” said coach Cournoyer. “We feel that each one of them will continue to help our program grow and take another big step forward.”