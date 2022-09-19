Vermont Swimming & Diving Announces 10 Newcomers for 2022-23 Season

Courtesy: Vermont Athletics
BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont swimming and diving head coach Gerry Cournoyer has announced his incoming class for the 2022-23 season. The class features 10 student-athletes from seven different states across the United States, who will represent the class of 2026 this fall.
“We are thrilled to have another incredibly talented class of athletes joining our program,” said coach Cournoyer. “We feel that each one of them will continue to help our program grow and take another big step forward.”
2022-23 RECRUITING CLASS
Name Year Hometown Event
Lily Acker First Year New Hope, Pennsylvania Breast / IM
Nanna Atake First Year Natick, Massachusetts Diver
Autumn Bullinger First Year Ann Arbor, Michigan Free / Back
Ellie Fazio First Year Wyckoff, New Jersey Breast / IM
Corissa Freeman First Year Hillsdale, New Jersey Breast / Free / IM / Fly
Abby Miller First Year Fishers, Indiana Back / Fly
Natalie Schlemmer First Year Lowes Island, Virginia Breast / Free / IM
Miranda Schuman First Year Fairfax, Virginia Fly / IM / Breast
Dayle Snively First Year Orlando, Florida Free
Emma Wainwright First Year Vienna, Virginia Free / Back
