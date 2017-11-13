Valentine Dumont Lowers Belgian 200 Free Record Again In 1:56.55

2017 BELGIAN SHORT COURSE NATIONALS

November 11th-12th, 2017

Ghent, Belgium

SCM

Meet Site

Live Results

The 2017 Belgian Short Course Nationals took place over the weekend in Ghent, where athletes vied to get under the qualifying standards for the European Short Course Championships. Those championships are set to take place December 13-17 in Copenhagen.

We reported on Saturday that 17-year-old Valentine Dumont broke the national record in the 200 free at day 1 prelims, clocking in at 1:57.13 to slip under Kimberly Buys‘ 2009 mark of 1:57.39. She did it again during the final, getting down to 1:56.55 to qualify for the Euros (the standard is 1:56.91). She also won the 400 free in 4:09.50.

The meet as a whole was dominated by a select group of swimmers, with the likes of Buys and Emmanuel Vanluchene collecting four wins apiece. Buys won the 50 free, 100 free, 50 fly and 100 fly, getting under the Euro standard in both butterfly events in times of 25.92 and 57.33. Vanluchene won the 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly and 100 IM. He qualified for Euros in the 100 free (47.21), 100 fly (51.19) and 100 IM (53.50), just missing out in the 50 free (21.78).

2016 Olympic silver medalist Pieter Timmers was another notable name in action, finishing in the runner-up position in the 50, 100 and 200 free. He did sneak under the European standard in the 100, clocking 47.93.

Fanny Lecluyse and Basten Caerts both had impressive showings, sweeping the breaststroke events. Lecluyse qualified for Euros in all three events.

OTHER MULTI-EVENT WINNERS

Lander Hendrickx (400 free, 200 back)

Logan Vanhuys (1500 free, 400 IM)

Sjobbe Luyten (50 back, 100 back)

Louis Croenen (200 fly, 200 IM)

(200 fly, 200 IM) Tessa Vermeulen (100 back, 200 back, 100 IM)

In terms of the team race, BRABO dominated with a total of 8 gold and 24 medals. DM was 2nd with 5 gold and 13 medals, and KNZB was 3rd with 4 gold and 15 medals.