Suckow Breaks 3-meter School Record for 3rd Consecutive Meet

Columbia vs Yale (Men)

Saturday, November 11th

New York City, NY

Short course yards

Results

Team Scores

Columbia: 164

Yale: 136

Jonathan Suckow broke Columbia’s 3-meter diving record for the 3rd meet in a row, helping the Lions to their victory over Yale. Suckow’s score of 425.85 broke his previous record of 425.05 which he set last Friday vs Penn. The Lions have moved to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in Ivy League action.

Kei Hyogo was dominant for Yale, taking 3 individual wins and helping the 400 free relay to a win. Hyogo’s 500/1000 double was pretty impressive, posting a 4:26.08 and 9:12.92, respectively. His 1000 time marks his fastest dual meet performance in his career. Hyogo also took the 200 fly with a 1:48.03.

Aaron Greenberg is continuing his fast start in recent weeks, posting a 19.96 in the 50 free and 44.63 in the 100 free to win both. His 50 time marks the 2nd time in his career he has swam a sub-20 50 free unsuited, with the other coming in February of last season, when he went 19.94 vs Harvard. His 100 time was his 2nd fastest dual meet performance ever.

Columbia Sophomore Nianguo Liu won the 200 free with a 1:38.38, only 2 seconds off his career best of 1:36.73, which he swam at the Ivy League Championships last year.

Press Release – Columbia:

NEW YORK – The Columbia men’s swimming & diving moved to 3-0 on Saturday, Nov. 11 as they downed their second Ivy League opponent in Yale 164-136. With the victory, the Lions are off to their best conference start since 2010 and increase their home unbeaten streak to seven, dating back to a 4-0 campaign last season.

The bar continues to rise for Jonathan Suckow as he delivers another three-meter dive record performance for the third-consecutive meet. The first-year tallied a winning pool and program record score of 425.85, besting his previous school record of 425.05 set last Friday against Penn. Behind an impressive score of 380.93 in the one-meter dive, Suckow returned for his third diving sweep on the year.

Jayden Pantel added to the Lions dominance on the boards with a second-place tally in the three-meter dive at 396.37 and one-meter dive score of 374.11.

An exciting win by the 200 medley relay tandem of Cole Stevens, Jae Park, Kevin Frifeldt and Albert Gwo in 1:30.06 set the tone for the Lions in the pool. Columbia placed finishers at 2-4 in the 1000 freestyle, including John Scanlon ( 9:32.92), Edward Smith (9:38.35) and Eric Ng (9:38.37).

Nian-guo Liu won his second Ivy League 200 freestyle with a time of 1:38.38, duplicated by Michal Zyla in the 100 backstroke in 49.20. Cole Stevens also placed runner-up in the event with a time of 49.64. The backstroke tandem repeated their winning formula in the 200 back with a top time of 1:47.37 by Zyla and second-place time of 1:49.18 by Stevens.

In his first race for the Lions, Jace Ng led a 1-2-3 Columbia sweep in the 100 breaststroke in a near pool record time of 55.13. Jae Parktook second place at 56.06, followed by Eric Tong in third place at 56.15. Park would power for a win in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:01,78, finishing ahead of Jack Smith who clocked in at 2:02.77.

Yale’s Aaron Greenberg set Uris Pool record time 19.96 in a 50 freestyle win, besting the previous record time of 20.09 set by Columbia’s Adam C. Powell in 2011. Kevin Frifeldt placed runner-up with a time of 20.47, after a runner-up performance by Zach Pear in the 200 butterfly at 1:50.56. Frifeldt went on to collect a crown in the 100 butterfly with a time of 49.26, along with a third-place finish by Pear hitting the wall in 50.48.

Up next, the Lions will return to Uris Pool on Friday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. to host Harvard.

Press Release – Yale:

NEW YORK – The Yale men’s swimming and diving team fell just short against Columbia 136-164 on Saturday, Nov. 11. The Bulldogs showed resolve at the meet, claiming seven event wins throughout the competition, including a new Columbia pool record in the 50-yard freestyle.

Yale had strong performances in the freestyle events. In the sprint freestyle events, senior Aaron Greenberg led the charge with two individual wins in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle with times of 19.96 and 44.63, respectively. Moreover, Greenberg’s time in the 50-yard freestyle broke the Columbia pool record and was 16th in the nation at the time of the meet. Sophomore Henry Gaissert followed up with a third-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and a runner-up finish in the 100-yard freestyle at 45.33.

Senior Kei Hyogo led the Bulldogs in the 500-yard and 1000-yard freestyle events, claiming first with times of 4:26.08 and 9:12.92, respectively. Hyogo’s time in the 500-yard freestyle was the 18th fastest in the nation at the time of the meet. Junior Adrian Lin and senior Jonathan Rutter also found success in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing second and third in the event with times of 1:38.97 and 1:40.49, respectively.

Moreover, Yale swept the 400-yard freestyle relay. Yale’s ‘A’ relay team – sophomore Max Bottene, Gaissert, Greenberg and Hyogo – won the event with a time of 3:01.00, over six seconds ahead of Columbia’s relay. Yale’s ‘B’ relay – first year Tyler Harmon, sophomore Ryan Huizing, Lin and first year Phillipe Marcoux – followed up with a runner-up finish at 3:06.24.

The Bulldogs struggled in the stroke events but still posted strong performances throughout. In the 200-yard individual medley, Rutter took first with a time of 1:51.56. Sophomore Tristan Furnary finished runner-up at 1:52.72 and ahead of his opponent by over a second.

Yale also found success in the butterfly events. Hyogo took first in the 200-yard butterfly by over two seconds with a time of 1:48.03. Huizing also finished runner-up in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 49.96.

In the backstroke events, junior Edward Stolarski finished third with a time of 50.22, just out-touching senior Shawn Nee. Harmon also had a stand-out performance in the 200-yard backstroke, leading the Yale pack with a time of 1:51.13. In the 200-yard breaststroke, Rutter also took third place at 2:02.99, just missing runner-up by a quarter of a second.

In the diving events, first year Christian DeVol kept up with Columbia’s divers, including last year’s Ivy League Champion. He placed third in both the one-meter and third-meter diving events with scores of 301.05 and 315.53, respectively.

The Bulldogs are back on the road next week to Columbus, Ohio and will compete at the 2017 Ohio State Invitational. The invitational will begin on Friday, Nov. 17 and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 19.