UVA Commits Stand Out at 2022 MR LIAC Summertime Classic Invitational

2022 MR LIAC Summertime Classic Invitational

June 10-12, 2022

Nassau County Aquatic Center & Freedom Pool, East Meadow, New York

Results: “2022 MR LIAC Summertime Classic Invitational” on Meet Mobile

University of Virginia commit Cavan Gormsen snuck under the Junior Nationals standard in the 200 fly with a 1st-place finish in 2:16.79 – 1.14 seconds faster than her previous best – during the MR LIAC Summertime Classic Invitational last weekend in East Meadow, New York.

The versatile Long Island Aquatic Club (LIAC) swimmer also placed first in the women’s 13 & over 50 free along with runner-up performances in the 100 fly and 1500 free. LIAC teammate and fellow Virginia commit Tess Howley also had a big weekend, placing 1st in four of the five events she swam. The 17-year-old Howley earned victories in the women’s 13 & over 200 free (2:03.40), 100 fly (1:00.88), 100 back (1:04.77), and 200 fly (2:13.16) to go along with a 5th-place finish in the 400 free. She was closest to her personal best in the 100 fly, where she was 1.6 seconds slower. Both Gormsen and Howley competed for the Junior National Team at the 2021 FINA Swimming World Cup last fall.

Cavan’s younger sister, Lily Gormsen, boasted some impressive time drops. The 15-year-old went one minute and 22 seconds faster than her previous best in the 1500 free (17:10.16) before shaving more than 13 seconds off her best 200 fly time.

11-year-old Donato D’Amelio registered four personal bests over the weekend, placing 1st in the boys 11-12 100 breast in 1:23.64. His finishes helped men’s meet champion Freedom Aquatics hold off host LIAC for the team title.

12-year-old Alex Hoffman dropped 3.52 seconds in the boys 11-12 200 free to win with a 2:15.87 for 4th-place Badger Swim Club. Hoffman shaved a second off his personal best in the 100 fly to finish 1st in 1:11.09 while also placing 1st in the 200 IM with a 2:36.68 that was more than seven seconds faster than his previous best. Hoffman picked up his fourth victory of the weekend in the 400 IM in 5:27.33.

A pair of 11-year-old boys from LIAC achieved “AAA” time standards in the 1500 free. Gavin Park clocked a 19:18.54, and Jayden Yun reached the wall in 19:19.43. 13-year-old LIAC teammate Reid O’Connell set two new personal bests in the 200 free (2:01.47) and 1500 free (17:14.53), the latter an 8.40-second improvement.

On the women’s side, 15-year-old Olivia Brown helped lead meet champion Team Suffolk with a victory in the women’s 13 & over 400 IM. Her 5:07.56 cut down 1.27 seconds from her previous best. 13-year-old Farrah Klein went 13.69 seconds faster than her previous best in the women’s 13 & over 400 IM, placing 7th for Team Suffolk. The LIAC women placed 2nd, led by Howley and Gormsen.