Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Utah Swim & Dive To Hold Intrasquad Meet on Friday

by SwimSwam 0

September 14th, 2023 College, News, Pac-12, Previews & Recaps

Courtesy: Utah Athletics

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah swimming and diving team is preparing for its annual intrasquad meet, which will take place on Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. inside the Ute Natatorium.

The Utes will be divided into Red and White teams and the meet schedule will consist of 12 events, starting with the 200 medley relay and ending with the 400 free relay. Also on the docket are 1m and 3m diving competitions.

The Red team will be captained by Holly WaxmanTaylor Kabacy and Preston Planells, while the White squad is set to be led by Madison StorySummer StanfieldBaylor Lewis and Parker McOmber.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!