Utah Swim & Dive To Hold Intrasquad Meet on Friday

Courtesy: Utah Athletics

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah swimming and diving team is preparing for its annual intrasquad meet, which will take place on Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. inside the Ute Natatorium.

The Utes will be divided into Red and White teams and the meet schedule will consist of 12 events, starting with the 200 medley relay and ending with the 400 free relay. Also on the docket are 1m and 3m diving competitions.