Utah Men’s Swimming Set To Take On Harvard

The University of Utah men’s diving team will take on Harvard this Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 12 p.m. in the Ute Natatorium.



“We’re really excited to be able to host the Harvard divers to kick off the second half of our season,” said Utah head diving coach Richard Marschner. “They frequently send a diver or two to NCAA’s and are one of the top teams in the east. We’re coming off of some really good training following the break and we should do some great things this semester.”



Scouting the Utes

Josiah Purss took first at the Hawaii Invitational in the one-meter event. He came away with a score of 329.65. Connor Cain followed in second (308.50). Purss also took second in the three-meter (345.95) with Cain in third (281.45).



Cain was first in the one-meter event against Wyoming tallying a score of 315.83. He also took third on the three-meter event (310.88).



At the Ohio State Invitational, Purss was second in the one-meter as well as in the three-meter. On the one-meter, he tallied a score of 356.15 while on the three-meter, he came away with a total score of 388.40.



On the platform event, Daniel Theriault took eighth with a total score of 293.15.



Up Next

The men’s squad will host a tri-meet against Denver and Harvard this Saturday, Jan. 7. The meet is set to begin at 11 a.m.

News courtesy of Utah Athletics.