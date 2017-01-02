Benoit Huot Named To The Order Of Canada

Canadian paralympic swimmer Benoît Huot was named to the Order of Canada at the end of December to honour his work as both a parasport ambassador and Paralympic athlete.

The Order of Canada is the second highest honour for merit in Canada, with appointees spanning across multiple different communities such as arts, sciences, sports, philanthropy, and business. It’s purpose is to celebrate those who excelled in their field or demonstrate exceptional dedication or service to their country.

Huot was the only athlete among 100 new appointees this year.

Huot is coming fresh off a performance at the 2016 Paralyimpic Games in Rio where he picked up a bronze in the 400m freestyle. That third place finish gave the 32-year-old his 20th career Paralympic medal, adding to the 19 he had already won spanning four previous Paralympic Games.

With Rio being his fifth Games, Huot has now tallied up nine golds, five silvers, and six bronze medals.

Huot has long been one of the top Paralympic swimmers in the sport, competing internationally since 1998.

While his pool performances put him a cut above other athletes and solidify his position as one of the best in Canada, Huot has also served on the athletes’ council with Swimming Canada, the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and the Commonwealth Games Federation.