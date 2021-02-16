USC’s Homans, Korovin Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference
MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Harry Homans, So., USC (Barrington, R.I.)
- Homans won three times during USC’s home meet to guide the Trojans to a 160-94 victory over Utah at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center on Saturday.
- Homans was dominant at the 200-yard distance, winning the butterfly (1:44.59), backstroke (1:43.68) and individual medley (1:49.08) for the Trojans.
- The sophomore posted season best times in both the 200 back and 200 IM.
ALSO NOMINATED: Lex Hernandez-Nietling, UTAH.
MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: George Korovin, So., USC (Penza, Russia)
- Korovin won twice against Hawaii, taking both the 1-meter springboard and platform competitions.
- On 1-meter, Korovin was first with 354.55 and was third on 3-meter with 261.95.
- Korovin also won on platform with 344.55.
2021 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING WEEKLY AWARDS
|Swimmer of the Week
|Diver of the Week
|Feb. 3
|Cooper DeRyk, Utah
|Tony Chen, Utah
|Feb. 16
|Harry Homans, USC
|George Korovin, USC
Congrats to Harry! Glad to see he is doing well with his fresh start.