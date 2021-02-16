Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USC’s Homans, Korovin Named Pac-12 Men’s Swimmer & Diver of the Week

by SwimSwam

February 16th, 2021 College, Pac-12

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

MEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Harry Homans, So., USC (Barrington, R.I.)

  • Homans won three times during USC’s home meet to guide the Trojans to a 160-94 victory over Utah at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center on Saturday.
  • Homans was dominant at the 200-yard distance, winning the butterfly (1:44.59), backstroke (1:43.68) and individual medley (1:49.08) for the Trojans.
  • The sophomore posted season best times in both the 200 back and 200 IM.

ALSO NOMINATED: Lex Hernandez-Nietling, UTAH. 

MEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: George Korovin, So., USC (Penza, Russia) 

  • Korovin won twice against Hawaii, taking both the 1-meter springboard and platform competitions.
  • On 1-meter, Korovin was first with 354.55 and was third on 3-meter with 261.95.
  • Korovin also won on platform with 344.55.

2021 PAC-12 MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING WEEKLY AWARDS

  Swimmer of the Week Diver of the Week
Feb. 3 Cooper DeRyk, Utah Tony Chen, Utah
Feb. 16 Harry Homans, USC George Korovin, USC

Dawg Dad
20 minutes ago

Congrats to Harry! Glad to see he is doing well with his fresh start.

