USA Water Polo Announces Youth Men’s National Team Roster

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – The USA Men’s Youth National Team roster for the upcoming FINA Youth World Championship has been announced. Head Coach Brett Ormsby and a roster of 13 athletes will begin competition in Szombathely, Hungary on August 11. Team USA will meet Italy, Croatia, Uzbekistan and New Zealand in group play. The tournament concludes on August 19 with medals awarded. Four members of the USA squad that claimed silver at the UANA Junior Pan American Championship last month in Clearwater, Florida will compete for Team USA including the tournament’s top goalie Kent Emden alongside Garrett Zaan, Nico Tierney and Ian Minsterman.

Tournament results will be shared at USAWaterPolo.org. Any additional details on the event including any potential live streaming will be shared as available. For more information on the event, click here to visit the FINA homepage. Team USA will be looking to improve upon a 10th place finish from the 2016 event in Montenegro.

USA Men’s 2018 FINA Youth World Championship Roster

Danny Roland – GK (Sleepy Hollow Aquatics/Pacific Zone)

Kent Emden – GK (West Suburban Water Polo Club/Midwest Zone)

Garrett Zaan – C (Vanguard Aquatics/Southern Pacific Zone)

Gabe Discipulo – C (Stanford Water Polo Foundation/Pacific Zone)

Warren Loth – D (United Water Polo Club/Southern Pacific Zone)

Nico Tierney – D (Los Angeles Premier/Coastal California Zone)

Hannes Daube – A (North Irvine Water Polo Club/Southern Pacific Zone)

Tommy Gruwell – A (Del Mar Water Polo Club/Pacific Southwest Zone)

Sam Untrecht – A (Stanford Water Polo Foundation/Pacific Zone)

Ash Molthen – A (North Irvine Water Polo Club/Southern Pacific Zone)

Quinn Woodhead – A/D (Sleepy Hollow Aquatics/Pacific Zone)

Alika Naone – A (Pride Water Polo Academy/Coastal California Zone)

Ian Minsterman – A (United Water Polo Club/Southern Pacific Zone)

Head Coach: Brett Ormsby

Assistant Coaches: Ross Sinclair and Brian Flacks

Team Manager: Jen Gudmundsson

FINA Youth World Championship Schedule (subject to change) all times in pst

August 11 – vs Italy 5:10am pt

August 13 – vs Croatia 12:30am pt

August 14 – vs Uzbekistan 9:10am pt

August 15 – vs New Zealand 6:30am pt

August 16 – TBD (prelims)

August 17 – TBD (quarterfinals)

August 18 – TBD (semifinals)

August 19 – TBD (finals)