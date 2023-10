USA Water Polo Announces 2023 Pan American Games Rosters

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – October 10 – USA National Team Coaches Adam Krikorian and Dejan Udovicic have announced their respective rosters for the upcoming Pan American Games, starting later this month in Santiago, Chile. Both USA squads enter the competition as defending champions with their sights set on a repeat. The winners will earn a berth to the 2024 Olympic Games next summer in Paris.

Captain and three-time Olympic champion Maggie Steffens leads a group featuring fellow Tokyo returners Rachel Fattal, Kaleigh Gilchrist, Ashleigh Johnson, Amanda Longan and Maddie Musselman. Jenna Flynn, Ava Johnson, Ryann Neushul, Tara Prentice, Jordan Raney and Jewel Roemer are all set to make their Pan American Games debut. Bayley Weber will serve as the alternate.

World-class center Ben Hallock anchors a squad that returns nine members of the Tokyo squad including Alex Bowen, Luca Cupido, Hannes Daube, Drew Holland, Johnny Hooper, Max Irving and Dylan Woodhead. Alex Obert makes his return to Team USA after stepping away following the last Olympic Games. Woodhead, Holland, Chase Dodd, Ryder Dodd and Adrian Weinberg are set to make their Pan American Games debut. Quinn Woodhead will serve as the alternate.

2023 Pan American Games Women’s Roster

Women’s Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Adam Krikorian

Assistant Coaches: Molly Cahill and Ethan Damato

Team Manager: Ally Beck

Sports Medicine Manager: Larnie Boquiren

Team Doctor: Dr. Jeff Goudreau

Women’s Schedule

October 30 vs Chile 11:30am et/8:30am pt

October 31 vs Puerto Rico 8:30am et/5:30am pt

November 1 vs Brazil 8:30am et/5:30am pt

November 2 vs TBD quarterfinals

November 3 vs TBD semifinals

November 4 vs TBD finals

2023 Pan American Games Men’s Roster

Men’s Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Dejan Udovicic

Assistant Coaches: Gavin Arroyo & Matt Ustaszewski

Video Coach: John McBride

Team Manager: Paulina Bui

Sports Medicine Manager: Chris Bates

Team Doctor: Dr. Naresh Rao

Men’s Schedule