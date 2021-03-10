USA Swimming Releases Details on TYR Spring Cup, Summer Championship Meets

On a conference call open to USA Swimming members yesterday, details on the upcoming TYR Spring Cup and Summer Championship meets were announced. USA Swimming is in the process of finalizing details on these meets, and event pages for each are going up on the USAS website shortly.

Let’s start with the nearest meet, the TYR Spring Cup, which will be an LCM meet held at 4 separate sites.

TYR 18&Under Spring Cup

April 29th – May 2nd, 2021

LCM (50m)

West: Irvine, CA – Woollett Aquatics Center

Central: Des Moines, IA – Wellmark YMCA

South: Orlando, FL – Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center

East: Richmond, VA – SwimRVA

Meet Info

Of note, this meet will be an LCM prelims/finals format, and the time standards for entry will be the 2019 Winter Junior National cuts. Each site is currently operating with a hard cap of 500 swimmers, with the intention of allowing 250 men’s and 250 women’s swimmers to enter. If the sites are not filled after 2 weeks of open entries, the time standards will be relaxed to the Futures standards.

No spectators will be allowed at any of the sites as things currently stand, in an effort to have as much room for swimmers as possible. The meet schedule will mirror the Winter Junior Nationals event schedule, with the only difference being the TYR Spring Cup will not be offering relays.

You can find the region map in the meet info (linked above). Importantly, USA Swimming stressed that teams will strictly be allowed to attend the site that is in their assigned region, even if a site in another region is closer.

2021 Futures Championships

July 29th – August 1st, 2021

LCM (50m)

West: Irvine, CA

Central: Fargo, ND

South: Huntsville, AL

East: Richmond, VA

The meet pages, including updated time standards, will be posted on USA Swimming’s website in the near future.

The end of Summer Championships this year will be the “Speedo Summer Invitational”, which will be open to all ages, and will run at 2 sites (East/West).

Speedo Summer Invitational

August 3rd-7th, 2021

LCM (50m)

East: Greensboro, NC

West: Irvine, CA

As was the case with the Futures meets, the meet pages will be added to the USA Swimming website soon. What we can tell you about this meet is that 18&under swimmers will be using the most-recent Summer Junior Nationals standards to qualify for the meet, while swimmers 19 and over will be using the US Open standards. The map for each site is still being finalized, although we were told on the call that it will be very similar to the Winter Juniors map. Like the Spring Cup meet, teams will need to attend the site that is in their region, even if the other site is closer.