2021 Zone E: USC’s Korovin Wins Platform On Day 2

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2021 NCAA Zone Diving

Zone A: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone B: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone C: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9 Live Results

Zone D: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13 Live Results

Zone E: Northern Arizona University / Flagstaff, AZ Monday, March 8 – Wednesday, March 10 Live Results



USC sophomore Georgii Korovin won the men’s platform event on day 2, with few new qualifiers but more top divers adding second NCAA events.

Korovin was third on 3-meter to open the meet, and blew out the platform field by a whopping 67 points on day 2. He’s locked into NCAAs in both events, with 1-meter still to come.

Most of the top names added platform as a second event after qualifying through 3-meter a day earlier. That includes Stanford’s Noah Vigran and Arizona’s duo of Bjorn Markentin and Eric Correa.

On the women’s side, Hawaii’s Daphne Wils picked up the win on 3-meter to nab the top priority NCAA invite for the meet. Wils beat San Diego State’s Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez by about twelve points.

Stanford’s Mia Paulsen added 3-meter as a second qualifying event, but Daria Lenz did not, falling to 14th overall and missing the cut line by about seven points.

USC got a second woman into NCAAs: Savannah Stocker was fifth on 3-meter, and Nike Agunbiade added 3-meter as a second NCAA event.

Current Qualifiers

Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.

Women Diver Events Daphne Wils, Hawaii 1m, 3m Delaney Schnell, Arizona 1m Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, SDSU 1m, 3m Mia Paulsen, Stanford 1m, 3m Melissa Mirafuentes, Wyoming 1m, 3m Hannah Butler, UCLA 1m, 3m Savannah Stocker, USC 3m Daria Lenz, Stanford 1m Nike Agunbiade, USC 1m, 3m Montse Urzua, UNLV 3m Gracie Sleeman, Arizona 3m Briana Thai, Cal 1m, 3m Lizzy de Cocco, Utah 1m Kennedy Cribbs, BYU 1m Emma Ruchala, Utah 1m, 3m

Men Diver Events Conor Casey, Stanford 3m Georgii Korovin, USC 3m, Pl Noah Vigran, Stanford 3m, Pl Luke McDivitt, Utah 3m, Pl Bjorn Markentin, Arizona 3m, Pl Tony Chen, Utah 3m Eric Correa, Arizona 3m, Pl Zachory Lundgren, Hawaii Pl Mickey Strauss, BYU 3m, Pl Max Burman, Hawaii 3m

SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES

You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.