2021 Zone E: USC’s Korovin Wins Platform On Day 2

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.
2021 NCAA Zone Diving
- Zone A: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC
- Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13
- Live Results
- Zone B: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC
- Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9
- Live Results
- Zone C: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY
- Sunday, March 7 – Tuesday, March 9
- Live Results
- Zone D: University of Kentucky / Lexington, KY
- Thursday, March 11 – Saturday, March 13
- Live Results
- Zone E: Northern Arizona University / Flagstaff, AZ
- Monday, March 8 – Wednesday, March 10
- Live Results
USC sophomore Georgii Korovin won the men’s platform event on day 2, with few new qualifiers but more top divers adding second NCAA events.
Korovin was third on 3-meter to open the meet, and blew out the platform field by a whopping 67 points on day 2. He’s locked into NCAAs in both events, with 1-meter still to come.
Most of the top names added platform as a second event after qualifying through 3-meter a day earlier. That includes Stanford’s Noah Vigran and Arizona’s duo of Bjorn Markentin and Eric Correa.
On the women’s side, Hawaii’s Daphne Wils picked up the win on 3-meter to nab the top priority NCAA invite for the meet. Wils beat San Diego State’s Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez by about twelve points.
Stanford’s Mia Paulsen added 3-meter as a second qualifying event, but Daria Lenz did not, falling to 14th overall and missing the cut line by about seven points.
USC got a second woman into NCAAs: Savannah Stocker was fifth on 3-meter, and Nike Agunbiade added 3-meter as a second NCAA event.
Current Qualifiers
Reimbursed divers are in bold, with invited-but-not-reimbursed divers in non-bold. You can read more about the distinction below.
|Women
|Diver
|Events
|Daphne Wils, Hawaii
|1m, 3m
|Delaney Schnell, Arizona
|1m
|Ximena Lechuga Gonzalez, SDSU
|1m, 3m
|Mia Paulsen, Stanford
|1m, 3m
|Melissa Mirafuentes, Wyoming
|1m, 3m
|Hannah Butler, UCLA
|1m, 3m
|Savannah Stocker, USC
|3m
|Daria Lenz, Stanford
|1m
|Nike Agunbiade, USC
|1m, 3m
|Montse Urzua, UNLV
|3m
|Gracie Sleeman, Arizona
|3m
|Briana Thai, Cal
|1m, 3m
|Lizzy de Cocco, Utah
|1m
|Kennedy Cribbs, BYU
|1m
|Emma Ruchala, Utah
|1m, 3m
|Men
|Diver
|Events
|Conor Casey, Stanford
|3m
|Georgii Korovin, USC
|3m, Pl
|Noah Vigran, Stanford
|3m, Pl
|Luke McDivitt, Utah
|3m, Pl
|Bjorn Markentin, Arizona
|3m, Pl
|Tony Chen, Utah
|3m
|Eric Correa, Arizona
|3m, Pl
|Zachory Lundgren, Hawaii
|Pl
|Mickey Strauss, BYU
|3m, Pl
|Max Burman, Hawaii
|3m
SIMPLIFIED INVITE PROCEDURES
You can read a more in-depth look at the selection process here. Effectively, each Zone earns a specific number of qualifying spots in each event, based on how that Zone performed at NCAAs last year. Divers who place inside the qualifying places earn an NCAA invite. A diver invited in one event can compete at NCAAs in any other diving event where they were top 12 in their Zone meet. The highest-placing divers earn NCAA reimbursement, while lower-placing qualifiers can compete at NCAAs, but their school must pay for their travel and lodging at the meet.