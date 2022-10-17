USA Swimming Names 1,281 Swimmers To 2021-22 Scholastic All-American Team

USA Swimming has named 1,281 swimmers to its 2021-22 Scholastic All-America team, an honor recognizing high school athletes for excellence in both the classroom and the water over the last year.

This year’s recipients include 595 girls and 686 boys, highlighted by U.S. Olympian and World Championship medalist Katie Grimes, national champion Erin Gemmell and current Texas A&M freshman Baylor Nelson.

Grimes, Gemmell and Nelson were the only three athletes who earned perfect scores as an event champion while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. This was Nelson’s fourth-straight year on the team, while Gemmell earned her third and Grimes her second selection in a row, respectively.

Grimes earned her championship title in the women’s 10km at the 2022 Open Water National Championships, while Gemmell won the women’s 400 free at the 2022 Summer Nationals and Nelson topped the men’s 200 IM at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Another noteworthy recipient was 2021 Olympic champion Lydia Jacoby, who like Nelson, earns a perfect score after being named to the team for the fourth straight year.

Last year’s total saw 587 girls and 652 boys make up a total of 1,239 honorees.

To be considered for the team, swimmers must have achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the 2021-22 academic year in high school (grades 9-12).

In the pool, athletes need to have achieved the Winter Junior National qualifying time in one event, or to be considered an open water swimmer, they must have achieved the same standard in the 800, 1000, 1500 or 1650 freestyle during the qualifying period (Sept. 1, 2021- Aug. 31, 2022).

This was also the second year in which para swimmers could qualify for the team, with 11 doing so. In order to be named, they needed to achieve a Para Scholastic All-American standard in one event.

North Carolina Swimming led all LSCs with 99 athletes selected, led by the top two clubs overall, SwimMAC Carolina (28 swimmers) and the TAC Titans (24 swimmers).

BY THE NUMBERS

Courtesy of USA Swimming

Athlete Numbers

Successful applications: 1,281 Girls: 595 Boys: 686

Seniors with three or four years of elections: 114

Open water athletes: 5

Athletes with disabilities: 11

Athletes by zone: Southern: 397 Eastern: 314 Western: 301 Central: 268

Athletes by grade: 9 th : 116 10 th : 331 11 th : 468 12 th : 316



LSC and Club Numbers:

Top LSCs:

North Carolina Swimming: 99 Southern California Swimming: 79 Florida Swimming: 72 Pacific Swimming: 57 Middle Atlantic Swimming: 51 Virginia Swimming: 51

Top Clubs:

SwimMAC Carolina: 28 TAT Titans: 24 Nation’s Capital Swim Club: 18 Bolles School Sharks: 17 Aquajets Swim Team: 16 NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, Inc.: 16 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club: 16

A total of 80 outgoing seniors earned their fourth straight selection to the team, including nine swimmers who made our most recent top-20 recruit ranking list (2022 re-rank). In addition to Nelson and Jacoby, Liam Custer, Sebastien Sergile, Levi Sandidge, Kayla Wilson, Blair Stoneburg, Zoe Dixon and Martina Peroni were named All-America recipients for the fourth consecutive time.

Swimmers Selected Four Straight Years

Cameron Abaqueta

Anders Aistars

Malia Amuan

John Anderson

Brice Barrieault

Drayden Bell

Sabrina Bennani

Lockett Bowley

Mackenzie Brandt

Ryan Branon

Shane Burns

Taylor Carey

Christopher Chang

Sumner Chmielewski

Mary Codevilla

Casey Cullen

Liam Custer

Anne Deedy

Hazel Derr

Zoe Dixon

Jessica Eden

James Edge

James Ewing

Ella Flowers

Spencer Freeman

Grace Frericks

Marcus Gentry

Grace Hanson

William Hayon

Alexander Hazlett

Kaitlyn Holmes

Lydia Jacoby

Ainsley Jones

Julianne Jones

Sydney Kang

Emma Karam

Matthew Kroll

Paige Kuwata

Jessey Li

Kaia Li

Matthew Lou

Sydney Lu

Emily Lundgren

Fay Marie Lustria

John Maketa

Morganne Malloy

Natalie Mannion

Kirsti McEnroe

Catherine Meisner

Brandon Miller

Nina Mollin

Michelle Morgan

James Morrissey

Anya Mostek

Baylor Nelson

Lydia Palmer

James Pan

Martina Peroni

Michael Phillips

Megan Reich

Levi Sandidge

Sean Santos

Mallory Schleicher

Maura Schoppa

Blakely Schuricht

Sebastien Sergile

Hana Shimizu-Bowers

Ella Smith

Heidi Stalkfleet

Blair Stoneburg

Kyleigh Tankard

Lucas Thomas

Kai-min Tsuei

Tatum Wall

Abigail Wanezek

Clayton Whetstine

Kayla Wilson

Audrey Yu

Joe Zhang

Logan Zucker

FULL REQUIREMENTS

Pool swimmers: Applicants must have swum an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2022 Winter Junior National qualifying time in any individual event during the Scholastic All-America qualifying period.

Open water swimmers: Applicants must have swum an induvial pool time equal to or faster than the 2022 Winter Junior National qualifying time in the 800, 1000, 1500 or 1650 freestyle during the Scholastic All-America qualifying period with the qualifying times in SWIMS and participate in the Open Water National Championships held on April 1-3, 2022.

Swimmers with disabilities: Applicants must have swum an individual pool time equal to or faster than the 2022 Swimmers with Disabilities Scholastic All-America time standards in any individual event noted within their self-reported P1, P2 or P3 grouping during the Scholastic All-America qualifying period with qualifying times in SWIMS.