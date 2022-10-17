Former Brown Swimmer Jameson McMullen, 22, Dies

This article discusses suicide. If you are having thoughts of suicide, please dial 988 to talk to a counselor. A list of suicide prevention hotlines around the world can be seen here.

Former Brown University swimmer Jameson McMullen died on October 13. He was 22 years old, and the cause of death was suicide.

McMullen swam for Brown as a freshman in 2019-2020. After Brown canceled the 2020-2021 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McMullen did not race for Brown again, though he continued his academic career at Brown. The 2022-2023 season would have been his senior year for the Bears.

In high school, McMullen swam for Harvard-Westlake High School, placing 5th in the 100 free and 200 free as a senior at the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 Championships. He was a team captain there. He also swam for the Los Angeles Swim Club.

Even after his competitive swimming career ended, McMullen continued to be active in fundraising for cancer research via Swim Across America.

According to the University of Michigan, suicide is the #2 leading cause of death for college students, with approximately 1,100 suicides on college campuses per year.

“You were a best friend, a brother, a leader, a mentor; taught me grit, friendship, empathy, and how to be myself; pointed out the sunset and the glassy ocean water every single time; saw my potential when nobody else did; you will always be in our hearts,” his teammate Taka Khoo said.

A GoFundMe has been started by McMullen’s aunt, Michele Reihel, to help with the costs of returning him home to Los Angeles from Providence, Rhode Island. Donations in excess of the end-of-life costs will be made as a donation in Jameson’s name.