USA Swimming Foundation Announces Board of Directors Election Results

Courtesy: USA Swimming

The USA Swimming Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, today announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors.

Kelley Gay, Heather Glass, and Kim Chen Bock were elected during the November board meeting to serve on the USA Swimming Foundation Board of Directors beginning January 1, 2024 through 2026.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelley, Heather, and Kim to the board of directors in January,” said Elaine Calip, Senior Director of Development for the USA Swimming Foundation. “They bring diverse perspectives and backgrounds to this board, and we know they will enhance our mission and efforts moving forward.”

Kelley Gay is the Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for One America, a USA Swimming corporate partner. In her professional role, Gay has come to understand the mission, values, and purpose of USA Swimming and the USA Swimming Foundation, and she is eager to meld her professional experience along with her background as an NCAA Division I athlete in furthering the Foundation’s mission.

Heather Glass is the Project Manager of Data Analytics for TeamHealth, a leading physicians practice in the United States. A swim instructor and parent, her strong belief in water safety and a desire to serve new and seasoned swimmers alike has driven her to serve on the USA Swimming Foundation Board. Glass is also actively involved in the work of the Emerald Youth Foundation, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based organization supporting area youth in need.

Kim Chen Bock is the Director of Strategy and Operations for Global Business Development at Equinix, a digital infrastructure company. She swam competitively for 12 years through high school and college. Later, Chen Bock taught private lessons and coached before becoming a swim parent, with her daughter still competing.

Mary Wayte was approved at the September Board of Directors meeting to complete the term of departing board member Tom Luchsinger, who has joined the Foundation staff as the Director of Development. Wayte was a four-time Olympic swimming medalist and works as a Performance Coach and Account Manager at Stand & Deliver. Most recently, Wayte was head of executive marketing for the worldwide public sector team at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Anne Berry, Jay DeFinis, and Elizabeth Beisel were all re-elected to a second three-year board term, with Berry serving her second term as Vice Chair, DeFinis serving his first term as Treasurer, and Beisel serving her first term as Secretary through 2025. The Foundation Board also elected Alex Blavatnik as Trustee Council Representative.

“Retaining Anne, Jay, and Elizabeth on our Board of Directors is incredibly important to our strategic planning and success,” Calip said. “They each bring strong leadership, passion and valued skills to the group and are very active members of the board.”

