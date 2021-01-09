USA Swimming Adds 15 to 2020-2021 National Junior Team Roster

USA Swimming has released an updated 2020-2021 National Team roster.
The new roster rolls forward the 2019-2020 roster and added any age-eligible swimmers who met the qualifying criteria, specifically the times listed below. Athletes who carried forward from last year’s roster were allowed to remain on the roster, while new additions must be 18 years or younger as of December 31, 2020.
The top 2 swimmers in each Olympic event (based on World Ranking) were added to the roster, regardless of how many were rolled forward from last season and regardless of time. Then the 3rd and 4th best swimmers in the 100 free and 200 free were selected. Finally, any swimmer who met the time standards below were also added to the roster.
Qualifying Times for New Members of the 2021 National Junior Team:
|Men
|Event
|Women
|22.46
|50 free
|25.3
|49.18
|100 free
|54.88
|1:48.30
|200 free
|1:58.90
|3:52.12
|400 free
|4:11.62
|8:03.84
|800 free
|8:39.49
|15:29.67
|1500 free
|16:38.69
|54.91
|100 back
|1:00.85
|2:00.22
|200 back
|2:11.87
|1:01.15
|100 breast
|1:08.39
|2:13.10
|200 breast
|2:27.67
|52.92
|100 fly
|59.08
|1:58.58
|200 fly
|2:11.05
|2:01.56
|200 IM
|2:14.04
|4:21.52
|400 IM
|4:44.62
Relay lead-offs, swim-offs, and intermediate splits were not considered. Times were considered from January 1, 2019 through March 17, 2020, and August 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.
Besides the 15 swimmers added, two names were removed: Claire Curzan and Kate Douglass, who were both promoted to the senior National Team this week. Swimmers may not be simultaneously on both the junior and senior National Team rosters.
The new roster nets out to 87 swimmers.
Of the 15 new additions, 12 were males while only 3 were females. What’s more, the new additions are geographically most usually from the southeastern United States, which was able to return to competition and training sooner than most of the country after the coronavirus quarantines began to ease.
Among the additions are 16-year old Erin Gemmell, younger sister of US Olympian Andrew Gemmell; and 15-year old Olympic Trials qualifier Keaton Jones.
New Members of the USA Swimming National Junior Team
Girls’ Roster Additions:
- Lindsay Flynn – Mecklenburg Swim Association – 50 free – 25.37
- Rebekah Hamilton – Huntsville Swim Association – 100 free – 55.13
- Erin Gemmell – NCAP – 200 free – 1:59.85
Boys’ Roster Additions:
- Matthew Brownstead – University of Virginia – 50 free – 22.65/100 free – 49.93
- Sam Hoover – North Carolina Aquatic Club – 100 free – 49.71/200 IM – 2:01.65
- Lukas Miller – Elevation Aquatics – 200 free – 1:50.02
- Michael Cotter – TAC Titans – 200 free – 1:50.72
- Jack Aikins – Swim Atlanta – 100 back – 54.59
- Keaton Jones – Swim Neptune – 200 back – 2:00.28
- Braeden Haughey – TAC Titans – 200 back – 2:00.38
- Hayden Zheng – Aquajets Swim Team – 100 breast – 1:02.32
- Maxwell Reich – Phoenix Swimming – 100 breast – 1:02.37/200 breast – 2:14.00
- Arsenio Bustos – Woodbridge Aquatic Club – 100 fly – 52.88
- Landon Gentry – NCAP – 100 fly – 53.45
- Michael Moore – Marlins of Raleigh – 400 IM – 4:21.83
I was under the impression that USA Swimming was going to be strict on their qualification standards for this JR Team, and yet most swims (while very fast) fall outside these standards. I wonder how one swim was determined eligible vs another?
Under the selection criteria it states:
The two (2) eligible athletes with the highest World Ranking in each individual Olympic event (up to 28 women and 28 men); and b. The eligible athletes with the third (3rd) and fourth (4th) highest World Ranking in the 100 and 200 meter long course freestyle (up to 4 women and 4 men); and c. Additional athletes who have achieved a long course meter time faster or equal to the time standards listed below:
To your point, those standards are there only to “add” people to the team if needed. They are not required to make the time to be on the NJT.
Hope that clarified. Cheers
On the boys’ side, I was pleasantly surprised to see how many of these times are for 200/400 distances in their respective stokes, not 50 or 100. I can only assume that this continues the trend of record-setting swims on the boys’ side coming to younger and younger swimmers.
what are the benefits (if any) of being on this team?
Helluva resume booster
Most years there is some kind of camp at the Olympic Training Center for these athletes. It also allows you automatic entry in to effectively any meet in the country. Even if the meet cap is met, you can almost always still get in if you’re on the National Jr Team or National Team.