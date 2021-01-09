USA Swimming Adds 15 to 2020-2021 National Junior Team Roster

USA Swimming has released an updated 2020-2021 National Team roster.

The new roster rolls forward the 2019-2020 roster and added any age-eligible swimmers who met the qualifying criteria, specifically the times listed below. Athletes who carried forward from last year’s roster were allowed to remain on the roster, while new additions must be 18 years or younger as of December 31, 2020.

The top 2 swimmers in each Olympic event (based on World Ranking) were added to the roster, regardless of how many were rolled forward from last season and regardless of time. Then the 3rd and 4th best swimmers in the 100 free and 200 free were selected. Finally, any swimmer who met the time standards below were also added to the roster.

Qualifying Times for New Members of the 2021 National Junior Team:

Men Event Women 22.46 50 free 25.3 49.18 100 free 54.88 1:48.30 200 free 1:58.90 3:52.12 400 free 4:11.62 8:03.84 800 free 8:39.49 15:29.67 1500 free 16:38.69 54.91 100 back 1:00.85 2:00.22 200 back 2:11.87 1:01.15 100 breast 1:08.39 2:13.10 200 breast 2:27.67 52.92 100 fly 59.08 1:58.58 200 fly 2:11.05 2:01.56 200 IM 2:14.04 4:21.52 400 IM 4:44.62

Relay lead-offs, swim-offs, and intermediate splits were not considered. Times were considered from January 1, 2019 through March 17, 2020, and August 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020.

Besides the 15 swimmers added, two names were removed: Claire Curzan and Kate Douglass, who were both promoted to the senior National Team this week. Swimmers may not be simultaneously on both the junior and senior National Team rosters.

The new roster nets out to 87 swimmers.

Of the 15 new additions, 12 were males while only 3 were females. What’s more, the new additions are geographically most usually from the southeastern United States, which was able to return to competition and training sooner than most of the country after the coronavirus quarantines began to ease.

Among the additions are 16-year old Erin Gemmell, younger sister of US Olympian Andrew Gemmell; and 15-year old Olympic Trials qualifier Keaton Jones.

New Members of the USA Swimming National Junior Team

Girls’ Roster Additions:

Lindsay Flynn – Mecklenburg Swim Association – 50 free – 25.37

Rebekah Hamilton – Huntsville Swim Association – 100 free – 55.13

Erin Gemmell – NCAP – 200 free – 1:59.85

Boys’ Roster Additions: