USA Men’s Water Polo Roster For 2024 World Championships Announced

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Irvine, CA – January 30 – USA Water Polo Men’s National Team Head Coach Dejan Udovicic has announced the roster of 15 athletes selected for competition at the upcoming 2024 World Aquatics World Championships set for February 2-18 in Doha, Qatar. Only 13 athletes will be eligible for each match and they will be determined prior to each game day.

Team USA has been drawn into Group C where the action begins Monday, February 5 when the United States opens play against Montenegro at 6:30am pacific time. They’ll also meet Japan and Serbia in group play. Live streaming of the World Championships will be available on Peacock (login required). While this event is an Olympic qualifier, Team USA has already earned their spot at the Paris Olympic Games following a gold medal victory at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

For more information on the 2024 World Aquatics World Championships, click here to visit the homepage. Be sure to follow @USAWP on social media for updates throughout the competition.

2024 World Aquatics World Championships Roster (13 athletes to be selected prior to each match)

Adrian Weinberg (Los Angeles, CA/California/Pride)

Johnny Hooper (Los Angeles, CA/California/Olympic Club/Telimar)

Tyler Abramson (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Olympic Club/Spandau 04)

Hannes Daube (Long Beach, CA/USC/Jug Dubrovnik)

Luca Cupido (Santa Margherita Ligure, Italy/California/Olympic Club/CC Ortigia)

Ben Hallock (Westlake Village, CA/Stanford/Pro Recco)

Dylan Woodhead (San Anselmo, CA/Stanford/SHAQ/Vouliagmeni)

Alex Bowen (Santee, CA/Stanford/NYAC/Noisy-le-Sec)

Chase Dodd (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/Vanguard)

Ryder Dodd (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/Mission WPC)

Max Irving (Long Beach, CA/UCLA/NYAC/Brescia)

Drew Holland (Orinda, CA/Stanford/Olympic Club/Peristeri)

Marko Vavic (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA/USC/NYAC/Savona)

Quinn Woodhead (San Anselmo, CA/Stanford/The Olympic Club/Telimar)

Alex Obert (Loomis, CA/Pacific/NYAC)

Head Coach – Dejan Udovicic

Assistant Coaches – Gavin Arroyo, Matt Ustaszewski, and Jack Kocur

Video Coach – John McBride

Team Manager – Paulina Bui

Sports Medicine Manager – Chris Bates

2024 World Aquatics World Championships Schedule (subject to change)

February 5 – vs Montenegro 6:30am pt

February 7 – vs Japan 1:00am pt

February 9 – vs Serbia 6:30am pt

February 11 – Crossover Round

February 13 – Quarterfinal Round

February 15 – Semifinal Round

February 17 – Final Round