USA Diving President Lee Michaud Issues Response To Open Letter

This open letter comes from USA Diving President Lee Michaud, who is responding to an open letter penned by former NCAA diver and current diving coach David Hoffer last month.

Opinions in this article do not reflect the views of SwimSwam.

Dear Mr. Hoffer,

I read your open letter on SwimSwam with a mix of disappointment and resolve. Disappointment—not because you raised concerns, but because you chose to publish a public critique without first seeking clarification or context from those directly responsible for USA Diving’s direction. A simple phone call or email could have opened a constructive dialogue. Instead, we were met with assumptions and inaccuracies that do little to advance the sport we both care deeply about.

Let me be clear: I welcome feedback. Constructive criticism is vital for growth. But when that criticism is based on misunderstandings or omits key facts, it does a disservice to the entire diving community.

Understanding Roles and Responsibilities

Your letter suggests a fundamental misunderstanding of the roles within USA Diving. As President, I oversee the organization’s day-to-day operations, aligning our activities with the strategic directives set by our Board of Directors. This includes compliance with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), World Aquatics, and United States Aquatic Sports (USAS). It’s a complex ecosystem that requires careful navigation, especially when balancing the needs of athletes, coaches, and stakeholders.

Financial Management and Transparency

You expressed concern over financial struggles and fee increases. It’s important to note that USA Diving is a non-profit organization. Our financial decisions are made with sport’s sustainability in mind. Fee adjustments are never taken lightly and are implemented only after thorough analysis and consideration.

Regarding my compensation, the figures you cited from our IRS Form 990 are misleading. I joined USA Diving partway through the fiscal year, and the reported salary reflects a prorated amount. Additionally, the total compensation includes standard benefits and any performance-based incentives, all of which are in line with industry standards and approved by our Board.

Competitive Performance

Critiquing our athletes’ performances on the international stage is not only unfair but also counterproductive. These athletes dedicate their lives to representing our country, often with limited resources. Publicly questioning their efforts undermines their commitment and the sacrifices they make. If there are concerns about performance, let’s focus on systemic improvements rather than targeting individuals.

Communication and Member Engagement

I acknowledge that our communication with members hasn’t always met expectations. That’s changing. We’ve implemented several initiatives to enhance transparency and engagement:

Board Meeting Minutes : Now distributed via email to keep members informed.

: Now distributed via email to keep members informed. Direct Updates : Regular emails from my office provide insights into ongoing projects and decisions.

: Regular emails from my office provide insights into ongoing projects and decisions. Town Halls: We’ve increased the frequency of these sessions to foster open dialogue. In fact, you were invited to our recent town hall. Participation in these forums is crucial for voicing concerns and contributing to solutions.

Youth Development and Coaching Programs

Looking ahead, we’re excited about our partnership with the US Diving Foundation to launch a comprehensive youth and junior development program. This initiative aims to identify and nurture young talent, providing them with the resources and coaching necessary to excel at the highest levels. Additionally, we’re developing an online coaching education program based on all of the great information that has been compiled over the years to ensure our coaches are equipped with the latest techniques and knowledge.

An Open Invitation

Mr. Hoffer, I applaud your willingness to accept my invitation to speak directly by phone. I was encouraged by the candid conversation and I extend an open invitation to you and others with concerns to engage directly with us. Attend our town halls, reach out via email, or schedule a call. Constructive dialogue is the pathway to meaningful change. Let’s work together to strengthen USA Diving for current and future generations.

Sincerely,

Lee Michaud

President, USA Diving