Drew Eubanks Sets Personal Bests In Breaststroke Events At THSC Spring Invitational

2025 Tualatin Hills Swim Club Spring Invitational

May 2-4, 2025

Beaverton, OR

LCM

Results

The staff at Tennessee was likely smiling ear-to-ear over what incoming swimmer Drew Eubanks did at the Tualatin Hills Swim Club Spring Invitational.

A member of the class of 2025 who is committed to the Volunteers, Eubanks added to already highly-ranked times in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, swimming personal best times in both events.

Swimming for The Dolphins Portland Swimming, Eubanks won the 100 breast in a time of 1:01.49 and the 200 breast in a time of 2:14.21.

HIs time in the 100 breast topped his previous personal best of 1:02.76 set at the Speedo Sectionals in Federal Way in March 2024, while his time in the 200 breast eclipsed his previous personal best of 2:15.29 set at last July’s Speedo Summer Championships.

This season, his time in the 100 breast is the 2nd-fastest in the 17-18 age group (28th all-time), while his time in the 200 breast ranks 4th (46th all-time).

Team bragging rights were split between three clubs. McMinnville Swim Club won the combined title, LaCamas Head Hunters won the girls’ event, while Forest Grove Swim Club won the boys’ title.

Other notable individual standouts were:

Jack Wroblewski of Lake Oswego Swim Club, a member of the class of 2026 who has committed to Arizona State, won the boys’ 50 breast in his age group in a personal best time of 29.88 and the 100 breast in a time of 1:06.60.

of Lake Oswego Swim Club, a member of the class of 2026 who has committed to Arizona State, won the boys’ 50 breast in his age group in a personal best time of 29.88 and the 100 breast in a time of 1:06.60. Ella Jablonski , a member of the class of 2025 who has committed to Stanford and who swims for Seattle Metropolitan Athletic Club, won the girls’ 100 free (59.20), 100 back (1:04.83), 100 fly (1:01.48) and the 200 IM (2:23.23).

, a member of the class of 2025 who has committed to Stanford and who swims for Seattle Metropolitan Athletic Club, won the girls’ 100 free (59.20), 100 back (1:04.83), 100 fly (1:01.48) and the 200 IM (2:23.23). Eleanor Geraghty of Rogue Rapids, a member of the class of 2027, won the 50 free (27.43), 100 free (1:00.07), 200 free (2:14.63), 50 fly (personal best 29.10) and 100 fly (1:05.93) in the girls’ 15-16 age group.

of Rogue Rapids, a member of the class of 2027, won the 50 free (27.43), 100 free (1:00.07), 200 free (2:14.63), 50 fly (personal best 29.10) and 100 fly (1:05.93) in the girls’ 15-16 age group. Luke Dunn , 15, of Seattle Metropolitan Athletic Club won five events in the boys’ competition, taking the 100 back (1:01.94), 200 back (2:12.10), 200 fly (2:08.59), 200 IM (2:11.97) and 400 IM (4:37.66).

, 15, of Seattle Metropolitan Athletic Club won five events in the boys’ competition, taking the 100 back (1:01.94), 200 back (2:12.10), 200 fly (2:08.59), 200 IM (2:11.97) and 400 IM (4:37.66). Another 15-year-old from Seattle Metropolitan Athletic Club, Charlie Cancelmo , won four events in the boys’ 15-16 age group in personal best times, taking the 50 free (24.36), 100 free (53.67), 200 free (1:56.34), and 400 free (4:12.86). He also won the 100 fly in 55.37 to make it five victories. In the 15-16 age group, Cancelmo has the sixth-fastest time this season in the 100 fly.

, won four events in the boys’ 15-16 age group in personal best times, taking the 50 free (24.36), 100 free (53.67), 200 free (1:56.34), and 400 free (4:12.86). He also won the 100 fly in 55.37 to make it five victories. In the 15-16 age group, Cancelmo has the sixth-fastest time this season in the 100 fly. In the girls’ competition, 11-year-old Sage Rydberg of Tualatin Hills Swim Club won the 50 breast (personal best 37.62), 100 breast (personal best 1:21.60) and 400 IM (5:48.39). She was also 2nd in the 200 IM (personal best 2:41.53).

of Tualatin Hills Swim Club won the 50 breast (personal best 37.62), 100 breast (personal best 1:21.60) and 400 IM (5:48.39). She was also 2nd in the 200 IM (personal best 2:41.53). Victoria Gu, 10, of Tualatin Hills Swim Club, won seven events in the girls’ competition, all in personal best times. She captured the 50 free (31.11), 100 free (1:07.36), 400 free (5:10.59), 50 back (35.35), 100 breast (1;31.47), 100 fly (1:14.18) and 200 IM (2:42.85).

Combined Team Standings — Top 5

McMinnville Swim Club, 442.5 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club, 407.7 Legacy Aquatics, 392.2 LaCamas Head Hunters, 377.3 Rogue Rapids, 350.1

Girls’ Team Standings — Top 5

LaCamas Head Hunters, 421.8 Legacy Aquatics, 388.7 Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club, 377.3 Multnomah Athletic Club, 356.4 McMinnville Swim Club, 332.5

Boys’ Team Standings — Top 5