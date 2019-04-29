US Paralympics and Swimming Canada Cancel Upcoming 2019 Can-Ams

Due to the rescheduling of the 2019 World Para Swimming World Championships, U.S. Paralympics and Swimming Canada have canceled the joint 2019 Can-Am Para Swimming Championships, scheduled for July.

The meet was meant to serve as a final tune-up before Worlds, which was set to take place in Malaysia July 29-August 4, 2019. However, Malaysia was stripped of its hosting rights over its refusal to grant Israeli athletes visas to attend the meet. Earlier in April, the meet was pushed back over a month and rescheduled for September 9-15 in London.

MORE CONTEXT:

“With the worlds being stripped from Malaysia, moved to London, and rescheduled for September, the July Can Ams were no longer a fit for our athletes’ training schedules,” Wayne Lomas, Swimming Canada’s associate high performance director, said in a press release. “This significant change in the international calendar necessitated a change in our domestic programming for Team Canada and our partners with U.S. Paralympics.”

Swimming Canada says its Worlds team, as well as its 2019 Parapan Am Games team, will now use the August 8-11 Canadian Swimming Championships or final tune-ups.