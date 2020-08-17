Futures Runner-Up Jack Donovan Verbally Commits to Arizona (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rising Del Oro High School senior Jack Donovan has verbally committed to the University of Arizona.

Donovan is primarily a sprinter and projects to swim the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 back primarily at the college level. At the 2019 Sac Joaquin Section High School Championships in California, when he was just a sophomore, Donovan finished 2nd in the 50 free in 20.72 and won the 100 back in 49.15. That qualified him for the California High School State Championship meet, where he added time in both races but still finished 10th in the 100 back.

That 10th-place finish ranked him 2nd among freshmen and sophomores. After the 2020 California high school season was canceled, Donovan will enter his senior season as a contender for the state title.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 20.72

100 free – 45.97

200 free – 1:47.24 (from 2018)

100 back – 49.15

200 back – 1:53.73

100 fly – 50.40

Donovan trains with Wolverine Aquatics in Rocklin, California. At the club level, he finished 2nd at the 2019 Futures Championships in Mount Hood, Oregon in the 100 back, swimming a 58.52 in long course. That swim gave him his first Winter US Open cut, though he didn’t ultimately swim at that meet.

He also has a summer Juniors cut in the 50 free in long course of 23.69. That time is only half-a-second short of the US Olympic Trials standard, though like many swimmers, he hasn’t raced since February, before the coronavirus quarantines set in around the country.

The Arizona men finished 2nd at the 2020 Pac-12 Championship meet, narrowly passing Stanford by 4.5 points. The sprint freestyles and 100 backstroke were areas of strength for the Wildcats last season. Of note, their 200 free relay finished 2nd in the conference, and senior Thomas Anderson finished 4th in the 100 back.

He is the first sprint freestyler in what is becoming a well-rounded class of 2021 for the Wildcats. He joins another backstroker Connor West (50.45/1:48.74) as scheduled signees for Arizona’s class of 2025. Also in that group are butterflier/IMer Alex McMahon (48.5 100 fly, 1:50.3 200 IM), breaststroker/IMer Tate Bahi (56.9/2:04.0 breaststrokes, 4:02.3 400 IM), and distance freestyler Beck Parnham (4:28/9:18/15:26).

