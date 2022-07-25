US National Junior Teamer Graunke Wins on Final Night of Santa Clarita Sectionals

2022 SANTA CLARITA SECTIONALS

July 21-24, 2022

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center

LCM (5o meters)

Results: “2022 CA-NV Speedo Sectionals” on Meet Mobile

Highlighting the final night of Santa Clarita Sectionals was Jeremy Graunke as he won the men’s 50 free in a 22.76. This was a season best for Graunke. He swam the event at 2022 US International Team Trials where he swam a 23.14 there to finish 20th. Notably, his time here was also faster than he was at Wave II Trials last summer as he swam a 22.89 then. He holds a best time of 22.44 from May 2021. Graunke is a rising sophomore at Arizona State.

20 year old Juli Arzave of TAC swam a 8:58.67 in the 800 free. That was slightly off her best time of 8:48.79 which she swam in August 2021. Arzave is a rising senior at UCSD.

James Miller of FAST won the men’s 1500 free in a 16:19.44, winning by over 11 seconds. That was slightly off his best time of 15:56.59 which is from February 2021. Miller is a rising sophomore at SMU.

Lily Borgenheimer continued her success into the final day winning the women’s 200 IM in a 2:20.11 finishing just ahead of UCLA’s Ana Jin-Schiff who was second in a 2:20.60. Notably, Borgenheimer was an A finalist in the yards version of the event at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships.

Jack Trujillo won the men’s 200 IM in a 2:07.65, winning by over two seconds. That was just off his best time of 2:06.53 from August 2019. Trujillo is a rising sophomore at UCSB.

UCLA’s Brooke Schaffer won the women’s 50 free in a personal best time of 26.21. Schaffer is a rising senior at UCLA.