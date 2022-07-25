Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Teenagers Sweep Wins on Night 4 of Roseville Sectionals

2022 ROSEVILLE SECTIONALS

  • July 21-24, 2022
  • Roseville Aquatics Complex
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Results “2022 Summer CA-NV Sectional CCA”

Highlighting the last night of Roseville Sectionals was Abigail Wickersham of ALTO. She won the women’s 50 free in a 26.36. That was a best time as she swam a 26.76 at this meet a year ago. Wickersham is committed to Penn for fall 2022. That time also earned her a Winter US Open cut.

Stephanie Iannaccone of WCAB won the women’s 200 IM in a 2:19.94 and was the only woman under the 2:21 mark. That was a huge best time for Iannaccone as her previous best stood at a 2:21.63 which was from this meet a year ago.

2023 Cal commit Andrew Hallett of OAPB won the men’s 50 free in a 23.65. That swim earned him his first Summer Juniors cut. Hallett’s best time had stood at a 24.14 from a year ago.

17 year old Parker Del Balso of BAC won the women’s 800 free in a 9:17.63, winning the event by over six seconds. That was slightly off her best time of 9:12.36 which she swam at this meet a year ago.

Brothers Salvador Goya and Francisco Goya of ALTO went 1-2 in the men’s 1500 free. 16 year old Salvador swam a 16:34.80 for first and Francisco (15 years old) was second in a 16:42.95. Notably, both brothers swam best times in the event.

Caleb Apodaca of DACA won the men’s 200 IM in a 2:07.01. That was a best time as his previous best stood at a 2:07.81 which he swam at this meet a year ago.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Government & Law and Economics at Lafayette College. There she is …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!