US Jr. National Teamer Grace Sheble Swims First Post-Quarantine Races

NOVA July Intrasquad Meet

July 18-19, 2020

NOVA Aquatic Center, Richmond, Virginia

SCY (25 yard) course

Results on Meet Mobile: “NOVA Intra-Squad Meet”

NOVA of Virginia held an intrasquad meet over the weekend that posted, especially on the girls’ side of the pool, a handful of post-coronavirus-quarantine leading times nationally.

The meet featured, among others, USA Swimming Junior National Team member and the #3 recruit in the high school class of 2021 Grace Sheble swimming her first meet since the Virginia LSC Senior Championships in early March. Sheble is an NC State commit.

Sheble swam four races at the intrasquad, leading the field in each:

100 breast – 1:03.88

100 fly – 55.19

200 fly – 2:00.17

200 IM – 2:00.29

The versatility that has Sheble ranked so highly in the class was on display. Her 2:00.29 in the 200 IM is the top post-quarantine time in the country by almost 2 seconds. Her times were mostly similar, with one exception, to the results from her first meet of the 2019-2020 season, the last ‘restart’ racing she would have done. In mid-October, she swam 1:03.11 in the 100 breast, 55.79 in the 100 fly, 2:00.91 in the 200 IM, and 1:57.81 in the 200 fly.

Other Highlights from the Intrasquad