Daily Swim Coach Workout #161

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

20:00 – WUTS

1 x 300 on 4:45 – MAHR Free Swim @ TSC

3 x 100 on 1:20 – Free Overload

4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Fly Drill : Single Arm

4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup

4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Breast Drill : 3 under 3 over

8 x 25 on :30 – Prime Drill Progression

3x

1 x 100 on 1:45 – MAHR IM Kick

1 x 100 on 1:45 – MAHR IM Drill

4 x 100 on 1:40 – MAHR Free Parametric @*20

4 x 100 on 1:30 – MAHR Back Swim Maintain SC

4 x 100 on 1:20 – MAHR IM Swim

2 x 100 on 1:15 – Free Overload

2 x 100 on 1:10 – Free Overload

4 x 100 on 1:30 – MAHR Free Parametric @*20

2 x 100 on 1:05 – Free Overload

1 x 300 on 4:30 – MAHR Free w/ Opposite Fins and Paddles

1 x 300 on 4:30 – MAHR Free w/ Opposite Fins and Paddles

1 x 300 on 4:00 – MAHR Free w/ Opposite Fins and Paddles