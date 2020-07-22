Daily Swim Coach Workout #161

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
20:00 – WUTS
1 x 300 on 4:45 – MAHR Free Swim @ TSC
3 x 100 on 1:20 – Free Overload
4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Fly Drill : Single Arm
4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Back Drill : Catchup
4 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Breast Drill : 3 under 3 over
8 x 25 on :30 – Prime Drill Progression
3x
1 x 100 on 1:45 – MAHR IM Kick
1 x 100 on 1:45 – MAHR IM Drill
4 x 100 on 1:40 – MAHR Free Parametric @*20
4 x 100 on 1:30 – MAHR Back Swim Maintain SC
4 x 100 on 1:20 – MAHR IM Swim
2 x 100 on 1:15 – Free Overload
2 x 100 on 1:10 – Free Overload
4 x 100 on 1:30 – MAHR Free Parametric @*20
2 x 100 on 1:05 – Free Overload
1 x 300 on 4:30 – MAHR Free w/ Opposite Fins and Paddles
1 x 300 on 4:30 – MAHR Free w/ Opposite Fins and Paddles
1 x 300 on 4:00 – MAHR Free w/ Opposite Fins and Paddles
Aleks Fansler
Head Coach, Noblesville Swim Club
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply