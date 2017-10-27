Updated Quad Plan Shows 4-Day PSS Meets, Jr Pan Pacs Dates & Host

USA Swimming updated its national team Quad Plan this week, showing 4-day meets for all Pro Swim Series Stops outside of Columbus, as well as Junior Pan Pacs on August 23-27, 2018 in Fiji.

The last Quad Plan update back in August showed Junior Pan Pacs with dates and a host “to be announced.” The new Quad Plan, updated on October 25, shows the Junior Pan Pacs meet taking place in Fiji from August 23-27, 2018. Open water will take place on the 27th.

When the last Quad Plan came out, it gave us hints at the expanded Pro Swim Series schedule, including a new stop in Columbus, Ohio. Our reporting was recently confirmed by USA Swimming’s full-on announcement of sweeping new format changes to the Pro Swim Series. Those changes include the addition of 50-meter stroke sprint shootouts at half the stops, the inclusion of a 200 IM with a mystery stroke order, mixed relays made up of national team members as well as a change to the title sponsor, dubbing the series the TYR Pro Swim Series.

The new Quad Plan shows the first three stops expanded from 3-day meets (on the earlier Quad Plan) to 4-day meets. The fourth and fifth stops, in Indianapolis and Santa Clara, were already listed as four days, and the final stop in Columbus, is still listed over just three days.

You can see the full, updated Quad Plan here.